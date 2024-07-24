Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have Christina Hall’s back amid her divorce from Joshua Hall.

“We support her,” Heather, 36, told E! News in a joint interview with Tarek, 42, published on Tuesday, July 23. “[Christina] will get through this,” Tarek added.

He continued: “Life’s tough, s—t happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”

News broke earlier this month that Christina, 41, and Joshua, 43, had parted ways after less than three years of marriage. Christina filed for a dissolution of marriage on July 15, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. According to docs obtained by Us Weekly, Christina listed the pair’s date of separation as July 7. Joshua listed it as July 8 in legal docs of his own filed that same day.

Christina is asking the court that neither of them receive spousal support and requests that Joshua pay her lawyer fees, in addition to restoring her last name to Haack. Joshua is requesting the opposite, seeking spousal support and asking that she pay his attorney fees.

In his legal docs, Joshua — who has since deleted Christina and her kids’ names from his Instagram bio — also asked that any rights to the HGTV and Discovery shows they worked on together be split equally. The exes previously worked together on the series Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast and had begun filming a new competition show, The Flip Off, with Tarek and Heather.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Tarek, Heather and Christina will continue to film the show, set to release in 2025, without Joshua. The series was set to see Tarek and Christina — who were previously married from 2009 to 2018 — and their new spouses go head-to-head to see whose house renovation got the biggest financial gain.

Tarek and Christina welcomed kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8 during their marriage and hosted the HGTV series Flip or Flop for 10 years. Tarek went on to wed Heather in 2021 and the two welcomed their son, Tristan, last year. (Christina also shares son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead, whom she split from in 2021, one year before she married Joshua.)

In Us‘ new cover story, a source revealed that “Christina was trying but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” adding, “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard but she’s doing great.”

The insider went on to note that money had been a sore spot for the couple prior to their split. “Christina works very hard and is successful,” the source said. “She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household.” A second source familiar with the situation told Us that Josh was working throughout their marriage.

Christina and Joshua did not sign a prenup, but according to New York-based divorce attorney Dror Bikel — who is not associated with the two — Christina will likely walk away from the split unscathed.

“She’s the monied spouse, she was more successful. We know that because he’s seeking alimony and equal division of property and assets from the media program they have together,” he explained. As for the shows they worked on together, Bikel said the court “will ask if people are tuning in for her or for him. Is it equal? Her side will likely argue that people are tuning in for her, [and that] it’s not 50/50, maybe 80/20, so she will have claim over more of that revenue.”

Bikel also stated that “fame is difficult to deal with” in some marriages. “When partners react differently to life in the public eye, it’s difficult to maintain a relationship.”