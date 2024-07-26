Christina Hall has broken her silence on her divorce from Joshua Hall.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Christina wrote in a lengthy statement via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25.

She continued: “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’

Christina added that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

“This is personal,” she concluded. Christina also shared the prayers hands emoji alongside a selfie from earlier on Thursday. The inclusion appeared to be a subtle dig at Joshua who posted the same emoji on his social media earlier.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, July 16, that the pair filed for divorce after three years of marriage. In Christina’s filing, she listed their date of separation as July 7 while Joshua, 43, selected July 8.

In Joshua’s filing, he asked that their shared Newport Beach home and the rights to Christina’s HGTV reality shows be divided equally in their split. After news broke of their split, a source revealed in the latest Us Weekly cover story that the pair had been “having issues for a while” and Joshua has moved out of their shared home.

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the insider explained. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

The couple met in 2021 after Christina’s tumultuous split from ex-husband Ant Anstead. Later that year, Christina, now 41, and Joshua got engaged while on a trip to Mexico.

Christina and Joshua secretly tied the knot in April 2022. Six months later, they walked down the aisle for a second time in Hawaii with Christina’s kids present for the nuptials. (The HGTV star shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 4, with Anstead.)

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina captioned a photo via Instagram at the time. “Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Following their wedding, Christina and Joshua began working together on her series Christina in the Country. The reality show, which aired for one season, showed Christina expanding her home renovation business in Tennessee. In addition to Christina in the Country, the TV personality is also the star of Christina on the Coast, which has aired for five seasons.

Before news broke of the duo’s divorce, Christina teased to Us that fans would get to see Joshua on the new season of Christina on the Coast, which premiered earlier this month on HGTV and Max.

“You see him pop up in here and there, but he doesn’t take [on] a big role,” she exclusively told Us. “So, he is more involved when we’re flipping houses in Tennessee.”

Christina also opened up about the challenges she and Joshua faced while working together.

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” she explained. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”