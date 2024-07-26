Christina Hall is speaking out against new claims made about her and estranged husband Joshua Hall’s divorce.

The HGTV star, 41, shared a screenshot of a TMZ article via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 26, the headline of which claims Joshua, 43, was “blindsided and heartbroken” by their split. In a follow-up post, Christina shared her side of the story.

“’Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney,’” Christina quoted in her post before writing, “Huh … I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐.”

She continued: “Hmm … something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Christina filed for divorce from Joshua on July 15 after less than three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. While Christina listed July 7 as their date of separation in her legal docs, Joshua listed July 8 in divorce docs of his own filed that same day.

In her filing, Christina is requesting that her last name be restored to Haack and that neither she nor Joshua receive spousal support. Both she and Joshua are asking that the other pay their legal fees, and Joshua is seeking spousal support from Christina.

Joshua’s other requests include an equal split of rights to the HGTV and Discovery TV shows he and Christina worked on together. Joshua — who quietly deleted Christina and her kids’ names from his Instagram bio earlier this month — appeared alongside Christina on the series Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast.

The pair were set to go head-to-head against Christina’s ex-husband Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the upcoming series The Flip Off. A source exclusively told Us that the show is moving on without Joshua.

In Us’ latest cover story, a second source revealed: “Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working. Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

The insider noted that money played a role in their breakup, telling Us Christina felt like “Josh was not contributing enough to the household.” A third source claimed that Joshua was working throughout their marriage. (The exes did not sign a prenup prior to tying the knot.)

As their split continues to play out, Christina responded to Joshua’s divorce filing in new legal docs of her own on Tuesday, July 23, once again requesting a dissolution of their marriage.

Christina broke her silence on the ordeal two days later, writing via her Instagram Story, “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

She added: “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but ‘still I rise.’” (Christina shares kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with Tarek, 42, and her son Hudson, 4, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

Christina concluded her message by telling fans: “For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight … & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”