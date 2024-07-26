America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star Kelly Villares earned her official gameday boots — and made the 2024 squad!

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to process the fact that my lifelong dream has come true,” Kelly wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 25, after the roster announcement. “I am a DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER 🥹🌟💙.

Kelly became a fan-favorite during the debut season of the Netflix docuseries, which chronicled the 2023-2024 cheer auditions and NFL season. Kelly, who hails from New Jersey, famously went from blonde to brunette during the team’s makeover episode — and kept it despite not making the squad.

She also let fans into her home life, sharing the story of her parents’ divorce and her life as a dancer and eventual Rutgers University cheerleader. In the end, Kelly was cut just nine days before the squad’s first NFL game.

Kelly reauditioned for the 2024-2025 squad this summer alongside Charly Barby, who was the final cut the season prior. Both Kelly and Charly, 23, made this year’s team alongside 10 other rookies and 24 veterans.

“From setback to comeback, from blonde Kelly to brunette Kelly, I wouldn’t change my journey for the world!!!!!” Kelly wrote via social media. “The people I have met along the way, the lessons I have learned, and the growth that I have gained are things I will cherish forever.”

She confessed, “Chasing dreams is the furthest thing from easy, but if I’ve learned one thing through this process, it’s to never give up on them. This journey taught me the power of resilience and the importance of hard work and dedication.”

Kelly gave everyone who supported her on her journey a shout-out and thanked the DCC organization for “trusting me to represent your organization.” She vowed, “I will do it with the upmost (sic) pride and honor.”

She concluded: “It is an absolute honor and privilege to dance alongside such amazing women and to be a part of such an incredible organization. Grateful is an understatement.”

Kelly shared a similar post via her Instagram Story, adding, “This week I learned that dreams CAN come true.”

Charly, 23, shared her excitement over being Kelly’s teammate after a year of waiting with an uplifting social media message.

“MY GIRL!!!!!! There is nobody I would rather have throughout every inch of this process than you. You have become one of the most important people in my life and I truly could not love you more,” Charly wrote in the comments section. “We have been dreaming about making the team together for a year and the fact that it has happened is something I still won’t ever be able to believe!!🥹 what a dream come true.”

She gushed: “I’m so beyond proud of you in every way. 1 year ago Kelly & Charly would be in awe of us today. I LOVE YOU!!!❤️.”

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix.