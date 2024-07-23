Get ready to blast “Thunderstruck,” because the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2024 team has officially been announced.

“WE MADE THE TEAM! 💘💘💘,” the DCC Instagram page read on Monday, July 22, alongside a photo of the squad in their training camp gear. In the snap, the rookies held up their official uniforms.

While the DCC squad has been a staple for the Texas-based organization since 1961, the release of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader docuseries in June has drawn even more attention to the team.

The seven-episode series followed the 2023 team from auditions to training camp and throughout the 2023-2024 season. Fans were rooting for rookies like Kelly Villares and Charly Barby to make the 2023 team, but they were cut along the way. (Charly would’ve made the team if they allowed 37 instead of 36.)

When it came to this year’s tryouts, viewers waited eagerly to find out who made the 36-person roster. Twenty-four veterans and 21 rookies were invited to training camp, which concluded on Friday, July 19.

Of the 21 rookies, 12 newbies made the team including Kelly V. and Charly. Fresh faces Madie K., Julissa, Ava, Trinity, Allison, Abby, Ariel, Michelle, Darah and Sophia make up rest of the 2024 rookie class.

“BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 💙 my literal dream come true!!!!” Charly wrote in the comments section of the announcement. “I would not change a thing and honored does not even describe how I feel! This organization means the absolute world to me and to be able to call it home now means more than I’ll ever be able to say. 🥹 what a legacy to be a part of. I am SO. EXCITED.”

Kelly V. also replied to the big news, writing, “Someone needs to pinch me!!! I am SO honored to be apart of this team alongside all these incredible women. My lifelong dream came true today, and this will be a day I will never forget. Thank you to this organization for allowing my dream to come true😭😭 So grateful for this journey💙💙💙.”

Fan-favorite Reece Weaver, who was engaged to college sweetheart Will during the process, and Anna Kate Sundvold, whose older sister, Caroline Sundvold, was a former DCC, both made the squad as rookies in 2023.

Reece, now a married woman, made the 2024 squad and is officially a veteran. Anna Kate is also back for another year, as are 2023 rookies Camille Sturdivant, Brooklyn Davis, Kennedy Hannan, McKenna Gehrke, Zoë Dale and Taylor.

America’s Sweethearts standout Sophy Laufer, who spoke up about being assaulted on the field during one of the episodes, is now a third-year veteran. Madeline Salter, whose dad died during the 2022 season, is officially a fourth-year veteran.

Chandi Dayle, who returned for her sixth year, is now the most senior member of the team. The other veterans — 24 in total — who made the squad are Lea Tunnell, Kleine Powell, KayDianna MacKenzie, Armani Latimer, Amanda Howard, Kylie Dickson, Jada Mclean, Megan McElaney, Kally Bethea, Karley Swindel, Marissa Phillips, Tori and Kelee.

Anisha Kurukulasuriya, who was cut as a rookie in 2023, did not return for this year’s tryouts.

Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones was concerned Ari McClure was too short for the team in 2023. Ari opted out of the Cowboys auditions this summer. However, she did make the Miami Dolphins squad.

After four seasons with the squad, Victoria Kalina hung up her pom poms during the Netflix finale and has since moved to New York City to pursue a dance career in the Big Apple.

Kelcey Wetterberg retired from the DCC organization after cheering for five seasons. Viewers saw her get engaged during the docuseries and she is still wedding planning.

Fourth-year vet Clarie Wolford also hung up her pom poms at the end of the show, as did McKenzie Sherman Hughston, Jessica Bowman, Darian Lassiter, Elli DiGiovanni and Dani McGinnis after four years, Jensen McCoy, Rebecca Troyak and Ashlinn Maze after three years, Zhenya Kolpakova after two years.

When it comes to the future of America’s Sweethearts, director Greg Whiteley told Variety in June that he isn’t sure the DCC story is done — and he’d be open to a second season.

“Our last two or three weeks of filming, we were just starting to hit our stride,” he teased. “I’d love to have more time to see if we can get deeper and deeper with more and more of the team.”

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is currently streaming on Netflix.