Just as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reality show is putting the spotlight on the 2023 season, the organization is in the height of the tryouts for the 2024 squad.

Netflix dropped a seven-episode docuseries about the women behind DCC in June, following veteran cheerleaders and rookies trying to impress director Kelli Finglass, head choreographer Judy Trammell and Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones (who is also the daughter of owner Jerry Jones).

While auditions have taken place for 2024 and training camp is in full swing, the official rooster will not be finalized until the conclusion of camp on July 19. Keep reading for updates on some of the key players from America’s Sweethearts, including which women opted not to return to try out for the 2024 season:

Reece Weaver

Reece quickly became one of the most popular rookies to follow. After making the team during the 2023 season, she returned for tryouts and is currently in training camp for the 2024 squad. In between seasons, Reece married her college sweetheart, Will, in April.

Anna Kate Sundvold

Another rookie, Anna Kate made the squad in 2023 and is currently in training camp with the group. She also started a job as a financial planner in Dallas in October 2023, and her boyfriend, Michael, got his masters from TCU in May.

Caroline Sundvold

Part of Anna Kate’s story was her relationship with sister Caroline, who was recovering from injuries from her stint as a DCC. Caroline is now an account manager for a medical equipment manufacturer in Dallas.

Kat Puryear

Kat made waves online for being the cheerleader to reveal her pay was similar to what a Chick-fil-A worker makes . While she retired in 2022 after four years on the squad, Kat is still associated with the organization, working part-time as a junior codirector and as a part-time realtor in Dallas.

Victoria Kalina

Victoria was a standout on season 1 as viewers watched her struggle with body image, a past eating disorder and disappointment that she was not picked to be in a leader position for her fourth year on the squad. While Victoria initially planned to return for a fifth and final season, she decided to turn in her pom-poms — and leave Dallas behind for New York City. "I'm super excited. I hope to book a performing job on the East Coast, but I'm going to be open to anything and everything that is out there," she told TIME magazine in June. Victoria also told her Instagram followers that she plans to try out for the Rockettes this holiday season.

Camille Sturdivant

After making the squad during season 1, Camille was honored with the Rookie of the Year award at the May banquet. Camille planned to return to try out for the 2024 team.

Sophy Laufer

Returning for her second year as a DCC, Sophy had a very vulnerable moment on camera when an on-field photographer inappropriately grabbed her during the Thanksgiving 2023 game. Working as a dance teacher, Sophy is currently in training camp for the 2024 season.

Kelcey Wetterberg

Fans were all-in for Kelcey’s final season as a DCC as it was documented on the Netflix show. The pediatric nurse is now planning her wedding to fiancé Nate, who proposed on the show. In June, she revealed that she had picked out a wedding dress.

Kelly Villares

After getting cut from the squad (post-brunette dye job), the New Jersey native made good on her promise to return to tryouts in 2024. Kelly is currently featured on Instagram as one of the DCC 2024 rookies currently at training camp.

Charly Barby

Like Kelly, Charly was heartbroken when she was cut at training camp, but she also gave things another shot this summer and could be on the official squad by the end of the month.

Anisha Kurukulasuriya

Fans saw the pediatric orthodontist/dancer get cut during training camp on the Netflix show — and she seemingly opted not to return for tryouts in 2024. Anisha is currently teaching Bollywood-inspired classes titled Bollyfusion in Dallas and hosting workshops in Los Angeles. “Thank you so much for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support 🥹. I know I had joked about fighting for my life every day in training camp, but I truly have no regrets about auditioning; it was an extraordinary experience to dance alongside these incredibly talented and compassionate women and I’m grateful for the friends I’ve made along the way through @dccheerleaders,” Anisha wrote after the series started streaming. “Representing the South Asian community on such a prestigious platform was a true honor, and I hope it opens doors for others in our community to excel in this industry. … Excited for the next chapter in the journey!❤”

Ari McClure

While Ari didn’t make the team after Charlotte Jones was worried about her height, she became a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins.

Madeline Salter

Madeline’s journey was an emotional one as she and her mother (a DCC alum) got candid about Madeline’s dad’s death after a mental health struggle. Madeline is currently at training camp gearing up for year four as a Cowboys cheerleader.