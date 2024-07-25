America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star Charly Barby officially made the team!

Charly, 23, was featured on last month’s Netflix docuseries, which chronicled the 2023-2024 cheer team from auditions to the end of the NFL season. Charly made it all the way through training camp only to be cut in the very last round. As she promised director Kelli Finglass, the dancer returned for this summer’s auditions and made it through.

“I AM A DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER. 💙Wow. I have never worked harder for something in my life,” Charly wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. “I genuinely feel that from the bottom of my heart. This has been the most rewarding, life-changing & amazing challenge I have ever put my all into.”

She continued, “The journey to becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader has been the furthest thing from easy, but the best thing I’ve ever encountered. This dream has meant everything to me for so long and achieving it has been the first & last thought on my mind every day for years. I would never change being cut last year for the world. It has brought me so many blessings and has made making the team this year the most rewarding experience I’ve ever had.”

Charly — who made the 2024-2024 team alongside fellow Netflix stars Kelly Villares, Reece Allman, Anna Kate Sundvold and more — went on to praise the organization, including her new teammates and the DCC staff.

“They are the most genuine, humble, loving, most incredible people I have ever met in my life,” she gushed. “I feel that I have truly found my home in every single person here. I would not be here without the perfect vets & alumni [who] have poured so much knowledge & love into me throughout my past 2 audition experiences. I am beyond honored to be a part of such an iconic history of world-class women.”

Charly further noted that she feels “so blessed” to make the team this year.

“Thank you @kellifinglass & [choreographer] @dcc_judy for believing in me. I idolize you both more than I can express,” she concluded. “I will never be able to thank you enough. You have made all of my dreams come true!!”

Charly’s new teammates celebrated her position in the comments section, including Kelly, who was let go after training camp makeovers in America’s Sweethearts.

“My best friend. I don’t even know where to start with you. I truly wouldn’t be here today without you,” Kelly gushed via Instagram comment. “You have been my rock and support every step of the way. My journey would look completely different without you. Thank you isn’t even the word. … I am so proud of you, and beyond GRATEFUL to have you in my life.”