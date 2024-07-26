The hosts of the Today show are starting their mornings in the City of Lights.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will cover the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — which take place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11 —for the NBC morning show.

“It’s really the first time the world is getting together without any restrictions. This is a true, post-pandemic Olympics. It’s behind us, and it’s so thrilling,” Guthrie, 52, shared in an interview with Today.com published on Tuesday, July 23. “And it doesn’t hurt that it’s in Paris. Everybody is so excited to be there.”

Kotb, 59, added that this year’s Olympics will be “a dose of something we all need, want and are ready for, and it’s going to be amazing.” She added: “I can already imagine it. I can already see it. And I think it’s going to infuse us with what we need right now. … This is the Olympics we’ve been waiting for.”

Kotb was the first of the Today personalities to land in France and quickly found herself busy greeting some of Team USA’s biggest stars. “Besties ❤️,” the show’s official Instagram captioned a video of track and field star Noah Lyles showing Kotb his special Olympic rings necklace.

Scroll down to see the Today cohosts’ biggest Paris Olympics moments: