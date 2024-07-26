Josh Flagg Says He Doesn t Give a F k What Ryan Serhant Thinks

Josh Flagg has been spending more time in New York lately — and he doesn’t care how anyone else feels about it.

With a new boyfriend who splits his time between NYC and L.A., Flagg, who has starred on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles since its premiere in 2008, figures he might as well get his license on the east coast.

“I’ve always said no, because what I have in LA just works,” Flagg explained to Us Weekly exclusively while promoting season 15 of Million Dollar Listing, which premiered July 10. “But if I’m going to be spending two weeks or at least 10 days a month in New York, I may as well get my license and just because I know so many people here, but it’s not like something I’m pursuing.”

When asked how real estate rival Ryan Serhant of Million Dollar Listing New York (and now Owning Manhattan) might react to that decision, Flagg confessed he wasn’t overly concerned.

“I don’t really give a f–ck,” he quipped in response, adding that he has not watched Owning Manhattan, nor does he plan to. For now, the two are living separate lives.

“Let’s keep it that way,” Flagg suggested, before noting that he has no ill will against Serhant. “I have no problem with Ryan. We’re cordial. We’re not in the same circles.”

Flagg’s decision to expand his business to the east coast would depend on other things. The real estate mogul met his boyfriend there in October and has spent enough time in Manhattan to know its more luxurious neighborhoods.

“Growing up, coming here so much, at least on the Upper East Side and uptown, I know what the best buildings are,” he said.

Despite plans to expand his territory, Flagg noted that he does not keep up with the handful of similar shows in the reality real estate genre. In fact, he considers Million Dollar Listing to be the only show of its kind that’s “real.”

“We are the only show where they’re real sales,” he said. “They’re real houses. The other shows like Selling Sunset, whatever, I think they’re licensed, but these are not real agents. It’s a drama show. It’s [an] entertaining show. We’re the only show that actually focuses on real transactions.”

Million Dollar Listing, he believes, cuts out the extra drama unrelated to the real estate world.

“They’re shows about families and their lives and the drama and this and that,” he added. “Whereas ours, we got real estate porn, we have the drama, and we’re the original.”

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs on Bravo Wednesday 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi