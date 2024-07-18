Josh Flagg is confident in Million Dollar Listing‘s success compared to other real estate shows — and he has the receipts to prove it.

During an exclusive interview for the new issue of Us Weekly, Josh, 38, explained why Million Dollar Listing is unlike any other show about selling luxury homes.

“I think the main difference is that I’ve been selling real estate for close to 20 years,” he told Us. “There just happens to be a TV show documenting my life versus many of these other shows that are based on personas who just happen to have real estate licenses — they claim.”

Josh pointed out that the Bravo series was the originator, adding, “Million Dollar Listing is the original real estate reality television show and has dominated the real estate television marketplace for 17 years.”

Million Dollar Listing, which debuted in 2006, chronicles the professional and personal lives of real estate agents based in a specific city as they sell high-priced real estate. Josh has been with the show since it premiered as viewers watched him sell countless properties.

According to Us’ research from public records, Josh’s total sales volume from May 2023 to May 2024 was $303,000,000 with an estimated yearly commission of $7,575,000 after the 2.5 percent rate. After an estimated 85/15 broker split, his total earnings came to $6,438,750. (Josh’s celebrity clients include Steve Aoki, Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, Milla Jovovich, Neil Lane, Matthew Perry, the Getty family and Adam Levine.)

“It’s very easy to know who is actually selling real estate,” Josh noted to Us. “All you need to do is look up the numbers and sales for every agent which is available online.”

He added: “I’ve alway loved houses and interior design. I enjoy working with people. If you’re good at working with people and enjoy houses then one plus one equals two and you get a real estate agent.”

Josh’s coworker — and Million Dollar Listing costar — Tracy Tutor also praised Bravo for giving them the platform to highlight their work, sharing with Us, “Being on the longest-running real estate reality show on Bravo has been an incredible advertising opportunity and has brought me clients both domestically and internationally.”

The shade from Josh about his rival real estate shows comes after he previously put Netflix’s Selling Sunset on blast.

“If you’d like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock,” he wrote via Instagram in February 2023 alongside a video of himself critiquing Selling Sunset. “If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset.”

In the video, Josh watched what he considered “the cringiest moments in Selling Sunset history” and shared his thoughts. “I was expecting a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses,” he quipped. “Why do all these people look the same?”

Maya Vander shut down the idea that she doesn’t have a license, writing back at the time, “Haha, at least I do.. and I sell. Your comments are funny.”

