Sharing her story. Tracy Tutor revealed that she stopped taking Mounjaro after experiencing uncomfortable side effects.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 47, opened up about her experience with the drug during the Friday, June 2, episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast. “The only thing I could not do was drink [alcohol], which [would make me] projectile vomit,” Tutor said of her time on the medication, which she said lasted for about two months. “Like, if I had more than two glasses of wine.”

The Bravo personality went on to claim that she once threw up in front of a client while on Mounjaro. “I was shooting the show, actually, and we were shooting the finale, and I had taken the [Mounjaro] shot, like, maybe a week before,” she recalled. “One night we stayed in and we had dinner, and I had probably three glasses of wine, maybe smoked a little hooch after, went to bed, woke up, was unwell — like, so unwell.”

Tutor said she kept “hiding” in her trailer because she felt so poorly, but production asked her come out for one last scene.

“So, I’m, like, talking to a client, and she asked me a question, and I just cover my mouth, and I turn around, and it’s like … it was so intense,” the real estate pro recalled. “I must’ve run, like, 200 feet, throwing up the entire way. The whole party, like, stops. Everybody’s looking like, ‘What’s wrong with her?’ It was a tragedy.”

The California native added that she didn’t think her illness was caused by a hangover. “It was, like, legitimately from the shot,” she claimed.

Mounjaro is the brand name of a medication used for treating diabetes that has become popular in recent months for its off-label use as a weight loss drug. Along with similar drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, Mounjaro has become a hot topic of debate among celebrities, some of whom who’ve admitted to taking the medication.

Earlier this year, Dolores Catania revealed that she started taking Mounjaro before filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” the reality star, 52, said during an April episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, adding that she’d also been working out with a personal trainer.

Her costar Jackie Goldschneider, meanwhile, said she’s “horrified” by the widespread usage of Ozempic and other drugs.

“I’m not so much horrified by people wanting to lose weight — that has always been a universal thing — but I’m very, very scared of what will happen if and when people have to go off this drug,” the attorney, 46, said during a February episode of Page Six‘s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “It’s just going to be a massive number of people who gain a huge amount of weight and suddenly don’t know what to do with themselves. I’m just afraid of that day.”

The former journalist has been open about her own struggle with anorexia and noted that the Ozempic trend has affected her recovery. “From a selfish standpoint, I wanted to come back into a world where everyone around me was eating and loving food and enjoying life,” she explained. “I wanted to come back to that and I didn’t because a lot of people in the Housewives world are on Ozempic. A lot of my friends are in the Housewives world, so it was tough for me to come back and suddenly no one’s eating when we go out to dinner.”

Earlier this year, plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Su broke down the controversial medications in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, noting that the FDA has never approved Ozempic for “casual” weight loss. “It’s not a good idea for someone who hopes to keep it off because one thing that we know is when you stop the medication, whether it be a few months down the road or a year later, your weight will come back pretty rapidly,” Su said in March. “It’s not a good weight loss measure if you’re really planning to keep something off.”