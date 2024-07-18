Tracy Tutor says her Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles costar Josh Flagg is “hard to hate.”

Tutor, 48, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly as the 15th season of the show kicks off. Tutor joined MDLLA in 2017 for season 10.

“Josh Flagg made really strong efforts to repair damage that happened between him and I toward the end of last season,” she said. “And I’m really proud of him. He came a long way. Obviously, [he] went through a terrible divorce, so at the end of the day, if you’re really, truly friends with someone, you forgive. You don’t forget, but you forgive.”

More importantly, Tutor says Flagg, 38, apologized to her daughter Juliet for calling her “a f–king idiot.”

“Juliet is incredibly thoughtful, and she’s like, ‘Mom, he’s just an idiot,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he kinda is,’” Tutor said. “She didn’t take it to heart as much as I did. For me, that was a level of disrespect that I obviously wasn’t willing to take, but he did apologize to her and made efforts with her personally and privately off camera to be like, ‘I’m really sorry, but I was out of line.’”

Season 15 began with tempers flaring between Flagg and Josh Altman, as Flagg accused his costar of hijacking a $15 million listing from him even though they had gone to the listing appointment together.

“Usually when you go on an appointment with somebody as a co-listing agent, you stick to it,” Flagg explained during the July 10 season premiere. “There are 100 times that I’ve gone on listing appointments with Josh, and we’ve teamed up together.”

Tutor shared her respect for Altman, 45, and said he and Flagg were having trouble navigating their relationship.

“We all love each other, but at the end of the day, there’s always gonna be competitiveness, and the two of them, two egos colliding, it sometimes could be a little toxic,” she said.

Not that it’s anything new. As Tutor said with a laugh, “We’ve been down this road before.” The two were long-time rivals, though they eventually put their differences aside to make spinoff Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh & Josh, a four-part limited series that aired between the show’s 13th and 14th seasons.

“I think they just are close enough to where they can take a break from each other, still have respect for each other but not necessarily be the closest of friends,” Tutor said.

Tutor added that despite everything, she still feels like a “big sister” to Flagg — for better or worse.

“I’m, like, 10 years older than him, and at this point, it’s like, I’m giving you some wisdom. Let it penetrate,” she said. “And I think he has.”

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi