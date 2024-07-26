Firerose is speaking out after audio leaked of a tense exchange between her and estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

“This week has been monumental in many ways and I’m so appreciative of the outpouring of support,” Firerose, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 26. “There are so many great experts, books & resources on healing. I promise there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Dr. Ramani is a great place to start.”

The pop singer then tagged the Instagram accounts @healing.after.a.narcissist and @covert_narcissist_info.

Firerose’s statement comes two days after the Daily Mail obtained audio of her and Cyrus, 62, arguing about when to leave for a performance.

“Now I’m really f–king pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are but you will not f–king listen,” Cyrus told Firerose, who asked him to “please stop screaming” at her.

Cyrus went on to call Firerose a “f–king selfish bitch” who isn’t “real smart.”

“You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I’m going to go out in public with your dumb ass and f–king have you do this s–t anywhere you want in front of whomever,” he said.

Cyrus then seemingly spoke about his children while referring to himself in the third person. (Billy Ray shares daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus and son Braison Cyrus with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. He is also the adoptive father of Tish’s daughter Brandi Cyrus and son Trace Cyrus.)

“The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray,” he said. “Just think if it said that. The truth on … Brandi, Trace, and everyone knows, devil’s a skank.” (It’s unclear who Billy Ray was referring to as a “skank”.)

In a separate text message obtained by Us Weekly, Billy Ray appeared to react to Tish’s February “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance.

“Somebody went on a podcast … to promote their podcast … and came off like ‘Sorry I’m Drunk’ and accidentally told the TRUTH for a change,” he wrote. “It’s in her own words. She is a liar … a whore … and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud. Makes Deanna [sic] Lohan look like Mother Teresa.”

Billy Ray reacted to the leaked audio via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24.

“Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end,” he wrote. “As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges [sic] ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents [sic] last name.”

He went on to note that he had “no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary” and claimed that Firerose was “trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

Billy Ray married Firerose in October 2023, one year after Tish filed for divorce for the third time. He filed for an annulment in June, citing “inappropriate marital conduct.” Firerose accused Billy Ray of being verbally abusive prior to the audio leak.

“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f—king bitch, crazy w—re,’” she told Page Six last month. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”