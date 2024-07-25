The recording of Billy Ray Cyrus belittling his family members in a fight with ex Firerose only gets more shocking when you find out it started over a Nicki Minaj concert.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the heated conversation overheard in the leaked clip started after Cyrus, 62, was “presented with the offer to be a surprise guest” at Minaj’s show earlier this year.

“He was really excited about it and couldn’t wait for the opportunity,” the insider shares. “But Firerose didn’t want him to take the offer because the next morning she had a meeting that she wanted him to attend with her and she wanted them to get a good night’s sleep.”

Cyrus promised Firerose, 37, he would be home early but she allegedly “wasn’t happy” about the situation.

“She started a fight with Billy Ray and even got physical, hitting him. Billy eventually gave in and agreed not to perform at the Nicki concert,” the source claims. “He wanted to cool off and so he decided to go sleep out in a cabin in the backyard of their Tennessee home which he also uses as his music room.”

A second source denied that Firerose was responsible for “any sort of physical violence” in their relationship. “It’s unfortunate that the real abuser continues to spin his story,” the insider claimed. “These allegations from him came out after she shared her truth [in early filings] which then caused his story to grow and evolve.”

According to the first insider, their aforementioned argument escalated and Cyrus’ comments were a result of his frustration, adding, “Firerose was upset he did that so she started recording on her phone and picked the lock of the cabin which is when the audio can be heard of him going off on her. It had just become too much at that point. He isn’t proud of the things he said but she had just pushed him past his boiling point.”

Us obtained a clip on Wednesday, July 24, where Cyrus and Firerose could be overheard arguing about him attending an event.

“If you would’ve left it the f–k alone,” he said. “If you would’ve left it alone when I told you, it’s done. Now I’m really f–king pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are but you will not f–king listen.”

Firerose pleaded with Cyrus to “please stop screaming” at her. Cyrus, however, continued to express his anger, firing back, “This would not be happening if you were to just shut your f–king mouth. Look what a f–king mess you’ve made. What a dumba–s f–king thing to do.”

The audio then cut to Cyrus seemingly talking about his children while referring to himself in the third person. (Billy Ray shares kids Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. Billy Ray is also the adoptive father of Tish’s kids from a previous relationship, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, and shares son Christopher Cody with ex Kristen Luckey.)

“The other two children that were there was s–t that was there from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers,” he said. “No, woman, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray.”

Billy Ray continued, “Just think if it said that. The truth on … Brandi, Trace and everyone knows devil’s a skank.” (It isn’t clear whether the musician was referring to Miley, 31, or Tish, 57, with the phrase “devil’s a skank.”)

After the audio made headlines, Billy Ray issued a statement about what led to the heated argument.

“Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges [sic] ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents [sic] last name.”

Billy Ray, who is currently involved in a messy public divorce from Firerose, ended his message by addressing Firerose directly. “See you in court,” he concluded.

With reporting by Sarah Jones and Travis Cronin