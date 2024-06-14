Infidelity played a part in the end of Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s marriage, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was intense and toxic at times,” the insider shares. “Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him.”

The source added that “Miley [Cyrus], Noah [Cyrus] and their siblings never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly. No one approved of the marriage.”

According to the source, “Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.” Billy Ray’s reps told Us they had no comment on the accusations.

News broke earlier this week that Billy Ray, 62, filed for annulment from Firerose (real name Johanna Rose Hodges), 35, after seven months of marriage. Court docs obtained by Us listed May 22, 2024, as the couple’s separation date. The papers cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the pair’s split. Billy Ray claimed their marriage was fraudulent and asked for it to be annulled.

Billy Ray only gave Firerose two days to move out of their shared property after their breakup, TMZ reported. According to court docs obtained by the outlet, Billy Ray reportedly paid Firerose$500 a night for 10 days for temporary housing. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer will also continue to pay Firerose $5,000 a month for housing in Tennessee for a period of 90 days or until they finalize their divorce. (Us reached out reps for the couple for comment at the time.)

The now-exes were first romantically connected three months after Billy Ray and his ex-wife Tish Cyrus ended their nearly 30-year marriage in April 2022. He and Firerose sparked engagement rumors later that year as she sported what looked like an engagement ring in a series of Instagram selfies.

“She’s the real deal,” Billy Ray told People in November 2022, confirming their engagement status. He went on to gush about their romance, explaining that their relationship as collaborators evolved into becoming “musical soulmates.” He added: “And now we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.”

Billy Ray and Firerose tied the knot in October 2023. “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” Billy Ray captioned Instagram snaps from their big day. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined. For both of us to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife” that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!❤️♾️.”

One month before their May split, Firerose commemorated their six-month wedding anniversary via Instagram, writing, “Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord! 🤍.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams