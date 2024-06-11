Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have called it quits after seven months of marriage.

On Tuesday, June 11, TMZ reported that the couple’s marriage is coming to a messy end. Court documents obtained by the publication cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” Cyrus, 62, is looking for the marriage to be annulled, claiming it was fraudulent.

Their date of separation was listed as May 22, 2024, and Firerose, 35, had two days to move out of their shared home. The court documents state that Cyrus will pay Firerose $5,000 a month for her to find housing in Tennessee over a 90 day period — or until their divorce is finalized.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Billy Ray and Firerose began collaborating on music in July 2021, while he was still married to Tish Cyrus. In April 2022, Us confirmed that Tish, 57, and Billy Ray — who had a series of ups and downs throughout their marriage — were getting divorced. By October of that same year, Billy Ray and Firerose announced their engagement.

The estranged couple, who have a 27-year age gap, revealed in October 2023 that they had officially tied the knot.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” Billy Ray and Firerose captioned a joint social media post. “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

Prior to his relationship with Firerose, the country music icon was married to Tish for more than two decades. They tied the knot in 1993 and he first filed for divorce in 2010. However, the pair stayed together before Tish filed for divorce a second time in 2013. While they continued to make things work, Tish officially broke things off in 2022.

Reflecting on that final decision, Tish explained that she “took a really good hard look” at her life and pulled the plug. (Tish and Billy Ray share five children together, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.)

Tish — who has since moved on and married Dominic Purcell — spoke candidly about her relationship with Billy Ray during a February appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“It had not been in a good place for a long time. I think I did stay so long out of fear. Literal fear of being alone,” she explained. “I met him when I [was] 24. So I, like, grew up … [and] he was such a huge part of that. Then being alone and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders in some ways and [I] was able to just breathe.”