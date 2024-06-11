The court documents filed by Billy Ray Cyrus reveal that he gave estranged wife Firerose just two days to move out of their shared home.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 11, that Cyrus, 62, filed for an annulment from his wife of seven months. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Cyrus listed the pair’s date of separation as May 22, 2024, two days after which he required Firerose to move out of their shared home.

Amid the quick move, Cyrus reportedly paid Firerose (real name Johanna Rose Hodges) $500 a night for 10 days for temporary housing. The docs state that he will continue to pay his ex $5,000 a month for sustainable housing in Tennessee for 90 days or until their divorce is finalized. His payments will be due on the first of each month. (Us reached out for comment.)

Billy Ray was first romantically connected to Firerose three months after he and ex-wife Tish Cyrus called it quits for good after nearly 30 years of marriage in April 2022. By October of that year, he and Firerose sparked engagement rumors after she sported what looked like an engagement post in a series of Instagram selfies.

Billy Ray officially confirmed their engagement status the following month, telling People in November 2023, “She’s the real deal.”

“When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist,” he added. “Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.”

The same month they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ACM Honors in August 2023, Firerose gushed about Billy Ray in a joint interview on Good Morning America. “It has been a beautiful whirlwind and I am so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life,” she said of their relationship.

The two tied the knot in October 2023. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” Billy Ray wrote alongside wedding photos via Instagram. “ For both of us to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife” that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️.”

Firerose celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this year by sharing more photos from their nuptials via Instagram. “6 months ago I married this man 🤍,” she captioned her April 12 post. “Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord! 🤍.”