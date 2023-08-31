Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancée, Firerose, are on cloud nine as they prepare to celebrate one year of being engaged.

The couple opened up about their romance on Thursday, August 31, following a performance of their new single “Plans” on Good Morning America.

After being asked about their relationship, Firerose, 34, gushed over her bond with Cyrus, 62, saying, “It has been a beautiful whirlwind and I am so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life.”

The country singer smiled in response before praising their process as professional collaborators. “It is like peanut butter and jelly. I am a left handed singer and songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky. She’s a trained orchestral musician,” he added.

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s Relationship Timeline His new muse! Billy Ray Cyrus found love again with singer Firerose following his split from longtime love Tish Cyrus. The “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner and the Australia native started their relationship as collaborators. The musicians worked on a song titled “New Day” in July 2021 and even performed it together on several different talk […]

Cyrus and Firerose first crossed paths on his daughter Miley Cyrus’ Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana. After staying in touch over the years, they collaborated on the 2021 song “New Day” and went on to spark romance rumors. Billy announced their engagement in November 2022, which was the same month that his ex-wife Tish Cyrus took her romance with Dominic Purcell public.

Billy and Tish, 56, got married in 1993 following a whirlwind romance. After nearly 20 years of marriage, the twosome called it quits for the first time when Billy filed for divorce in 2010. They later announced their decision to give their relationship another chance.

Related: Couples Who Reconciled After Divorce Filings Over the years, many celebrity couples have had on and off relationships that ultimately ended in divorce — but wasn’t always made legal the first time around. Before they were granted a legal split in February 2022, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, for their part, gave their romance another go. The pair originally met […]

Two years later, Tish filed her own divorce documents based on “irreconcilable differences” at the time. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” she told Us Weekly in a statement in June 2013. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Shortly after their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed Billy and Tish’s second reconciliation. The pair — who share Miley, 30, Brandy, 36, Trace, 34, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23 — ultimately parted ways again in April 2022.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Cyrus Family: A Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Trace and More The Cyrus bunch. The famous family boasts a lot of big names — Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to name a few — but their love and acceptance of each other appears to be even bigger. “I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer […]

Tish moved on with Purcell, 53, and they announced their engagement in April. The duo celebrated their love with a surprise Malibu wedding earlier this month. Billy, for his part, reached a milestone with Firerose this month as well when they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ACM Honors.

“I’ll still feel the butterflies… even after a lifetime ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Billy captioned an Instagram photo on Monday, August 28, of him and Firerose performing on stage.