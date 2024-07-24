Your account
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Calls Daughter Miley and Ex Tish Skanks in Shocking Audio, Texts

By
New audio showing a tense exchange between Billy Ray Cyrus and his estranged wife, Firerose, is raising eyebrows for several reasons.

In the clip obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, Cyrus, 62, says, “I needed to leave two hours ago,” to which Firerose replied, “No you didn’t, you can still leave.” (Daily Mail was the first to report about the recording.)

The pair were seemingly arguing about his timing for a performance. “Get the f–k out of here,” Cyrus said. “I had to go when I was ready to go. If you had just shut the f–k up …”

Firerose interjected to plead Cyrus to “please stop screaming at me.”

“If you would’ve left it the f–k alone,” he said. “If you would’ve left it alone when I told you, it’s done. Now I’m really f–king pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are but you will not f–king listen.”

He continued, “This ain’t about your BRCA, this ain’t about your surgery, this ain’t about nothing. This is about you being a f–king selfish b—ch.”

Cyrus added that he doesn’t think Firerose is “real smart.” He continued, “I’ve changed my damn mind on that s–t. What you are is a selfish b—ch.”

While Firerose replied that she’s “not,” Cyrus said, “You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I’m going to go out in public with your dumb a– and f–king have you do this s–t anywhere you want in front of whomever.

When Firerose asked whether Cyrus was referring to him “screaming at me right now,” he replied, “This would not be happening if you were to just shut your f–king mouth. Look what a f–king mess you’ve made. What a dumba–s f–king thing to do.”

Firerose added that she just wants Cyrus to be “happy,” to which he responded, “No. F–k you. F–k you. You know better than that. F–king idiot.”

The audio then cut to Cyrus seemingly talking about his children — and referring to himself in the third person. (Billy Ray shares kids Miley, Noah and Braison with Tish Cyrus. He’a also the adoptive father of Tish’s kids Brandi and Trace.)

“The other two children that were there was s–t that was there from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers,” he said. “No, woman, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray.”

He continued, “Just think if it said that. The truth on … Brandi, Trace and everyone knows devil’s a skank.” (While it appears Billy Ray is referring to Miley when he says “devil’s a skank” as he’s listing his children, he could also be speaking about Tish.)

In a separate text message obtained by Us, Billy Ray appeared to react to Tish’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance in February. “Somebody went on a podcast … to promote their podcast … and came off like ‘Sorry I’m Drunk’ and accidentally told the TRUTH for a change,” he wrote. “It’s in her own words. She is a liar … a whore … and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud. Makes Deanna [SIC] Lohan look like Mother Theresa. Stepcest is about to blow up in the bitches face!!!!!”

Us reached out to reps for Billy Ray and Firerose.

Billy Ray married Firerose in October 2023, one year after Tish filed for divorce for the third time. Us confirmed in June that Billy Ray filed for an annulment. Firerose has since alleged that Billy Ray was verbally abusive.

“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f—king b—ch, crazy w—re,’” Firerose said to Page Six last month. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

Since Billy Ray filed to dissolve their marriage, his lawyers shared with Us a handwritten note allegedly from Firerose, which begged him to give her “a chance to make this right.”

“He’s attempting to use my loving notes as proof that he could not have been abusing me because I love him. But it’s because you love them that you tolerate this behavior,” Firerose told Page Six.

Billy Ray has previously “vehemently” denied the allegations that he was abusive toward Firerose. Us confirmed in June that he’s accusing her of abuse in court documents.

After Firerose’s allegations to Page Six, Billy Ray’s lawyers released a statement to Us.

“By tomorrow afternoon we will be releasing a statement to address the ongoing and growing list off false allegations by Ms. Hodges in her court filings and personal statements to the press,” the statement read. “Our office has been conducting a thorough investigation into Ms. Hodges in order to thoroughly respond to her latest string of false allegations. Ms. Hodges’ statements in the media appear to serve no other purpose than to harm the reputation of Mr. Cyrus for filing a Petition for an Annulment or Absolute Divorce for what amounts to a 7-month marriage, at best.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

