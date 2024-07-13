Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no secret that Gisele Bündchen makes fitness and self-care part of her daily routine. The model, author and mother practices yoga regularly and is always moving her body. As anyone who works out knows, staying hydrated is part of the process which is where this Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle comes into place!

Bündchen was spotted heading to a workout in March with a large water bottle that shoppers are purchasing like crazy. The Owala FreeSip Insulated 32-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle has a sleek design that’s easy to store and carry. The bottle includes double-wall insulation, which could keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. There is also a wide opening for cleaning and adding ice. But, what is really impressive is the bottle’s patented FreeSip spout that’s designed for either sipping upright through the built-in straw or tilting back to drink, thanks to the push-button lid with lock.

It’s also important to point out that Owala’s water bottle is also leak-free, BPA and phthalate-free.

Get the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle (originally $33) for $31 at Amazon!

Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the water bottle in the past month. It’s also a number one bestseller in insulated bottles and has earned over 40,000 five-star ratings.

“As simple as it sounds, I love that the straw is attached to a fixed mouthpiece that allows you to sip from the same spot every single time instead of having to fish for a straw that gets bent when you close the lid,” a reviewer said. “You also have the option to quickly pour without changing anything about the usual function. Straw is detachable and stiff, so it won’t break easily and can be cleaned.”

Another called it the “perfect water bottle.” They added, “such a blessing in the summer heat. Keeps drinks cold for hours and never spills. Easy to clean, the white color doesn’t get stained and looks bright and shiny even after washing and using every day.”

“Step aside, Stanley,” a final reviewer wrote. “Absolutely adore this water bottle. It keeps my water cold longer than 24 hours, it’s easy to clean, and it’s very durable. Im clumsy and have dropped it numerous times, and my bottle hardly has dents or scratches!!”

The water bottle is currently marked down for Prime Day, so hurry and snag yours — it’s already selling fast!

