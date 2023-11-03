Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you have an emotional support water bottle? We all need one — hydration is important! That’s why we collect more and more as time passes. Plus, isn’t it just so great when your water bottle goes with your outfit?

One celeb who recognizes the importance of drinking water is Olivia Wilde. We’re always seeing photos of the Don’t Worry Darling director on her way to the gym, and we admire her motivation. Another thing we seriously admire is her Yeti water bottle!

This Yeti water bottle might cost a bit more than a $15 option at a grocery store, but with the price comes absolutely amazing value. First of all, it’s always great and environmentally-friendly to use less disposable plastic. Even if you switch to reusable plastic, you need to be careful about BPA. Luckily, this bottle is made of stainless steel!

Health and sustainability are only the beginning. Of course, one of the top reasons we love this bottle is its double-wall vacuum insulation, designed to keep your water (or another drink) cold for a very long time — or hot! This stainless steel is also more durable than other materials. We know we’ve accidentally dropped and banged our water bottle up against every possible surface you could imagine, so this is huge!

Another big win for the Rambler is its leak-proof cap. As you can see, it has a three-finger grip, allowing you to carry it around with ease. You could even clip it to a carabiner! This also means you don’t have to worry about spills, unlike with the ever-popular Stanley model (though we do still love both).

This Rambler is available in many colors, including Wilde’s Seafoam pick, though you might have to be fast to nab one before it sells out. P.S. While we’re here, we definitely recommend considering this water bottle as a holiday gift too. Another reason to grab your pick ASAP!

