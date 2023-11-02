Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We spend so much time on our facial skincare routine, but our body needs a little love too — especially in the cold! Biting breezes and dry air are our skin’s worst enemies, leaving it rough, dull, ashy and uncomfortable.
Moisturizers and oils are great, but we want your body care routine to start in the shower. After you rinse away your body wash, it’s time to exfoliate!
Get the Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant (2-Pack) at Soft Services!
Each order of the Buffing Bar actually comes with two beautiful blue bars, each wrapped in paper. These fragrance-free bars are specifically made to provide moderate-to-intense exfoliation power for your body. They’re made with superfine sanding crystals compressed with a moisturizing, soothing base for incredible results!
This Buffing Bar can be used for:
- Targeting KP (keratosis pilaris) bumps and strawberry skin
- Releasing trapped ingrown hairs
- Smoothing out rough, dry texture
- Sloughing away dead skin flakes
- Clearing up discoloration of hair follicles
- Buffing away waterproof SPF/other products
- Prepping the skin for self tanner
- Leaving skin softer, brighter and more moisturized
Even if you’re not dealing with any of the above concerns, this bar just feels so good. It’s perfect for achieving that release of serotonin you get when scratching an itch!
Get the Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant (2-Pack) at Soft Services!
Reviewers have collectively given the Buffing Bar a 4.9/5 rating, with 99% recommending it to other shoppers. They’re calling it a “power tool for your skin” and a “revolutionary product.” One said they’ve seen a “massive improvement” in their “really severe and excessive KP and strawberry skin,” while another said it “works immediately” and is a “miracle product.” Shoppers even agree that it’s “definitely worth the money” — especially with how long each bar lasts!
To use your Buffing Bar, start by cleansing your skin in the shower. Then wet the bar (and your skin), and gently buff around your body using small, circular motions. Use firmer pressure in rough spots, like your elbows or heels, and keep things gentle on areas like your chest or stomach. Avoid irritated, sensitive or broken skin and blemishes!
Get the Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant (2-Pack) at Soft Services!
Looking for something else? Shop more skincare goodies from Soft Services here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!