Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We spend so much time on our facial skincare routine, but our body needs a little love too — especially in the cold! Biting breezes and dry air are our skin’s worst enemies, leaving it rough, dull, ashy and uncomfortable.

Moisturizers and oils are great, but we want your body care routine to start in the shower. After you rinse away your body wash, it’s time to exfoliate!

Get the Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant (2-Pack) at Soft Services!

Related: 7 Celebs Recommend This Cult-Favorite Exfoliant as a ‘Holy Grail’ for Smooth Skin Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Exfoliating is like flossing — we know we’re supposed to do it for health and hygiene, but we always dread the discomfort that follows. Most exfoliants cause Us to break out more, exacerbating the issue! But there is […]

Each order of the Buffing Bar actually comes with two beautiful blue bars, each wrapped in paper. These fragrance-free bars are specifically made to provide moderate-to-intense exfoliation power for your body. They’re made with superfine sanding crystals compressed with a moisturizing, soothing base for incredible results!

This Buffing Bar can be used for:

Targeting KP (keratosis pilaris) bumps and strawberry skin

Releasing trapped ingrown hairs

Smoothing out rough, dry texture

Sloughing away dead skin flakes

Clearing up discoloration of hair follicles

Buffing away waterproof SPF/other products

Prepping the skin for self tanner

Leaving skin softer, brighter and more moisturized

Even if you’re not dealing with any of the above concerns, this bar just feels so good. It’s perfect for achieving that release of serotonin you get when scratching an itch!

Get the Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant (2-Pack) at Soft Services!

Reviewers have collectively given the Buffing Bar a 4.9/5 rating, with 99% recommending it to other shoppers. They’re calling it a “power tool for your skin” and a “revolutionary product.” One said they’ve seen a “massive improvement” in their “really severe and excessive KP and strawberry skin,” while another said it “works immediately” and is a “miracle product.” Shoppers even agree that it’s “definitely worth the money” — especially with how long each bar lasts!

To use your Buffing Bar, start by cleansing your skin in the shower. Then wet the bar (and your skin), and gently buff around your body using small, circular motions. Use firmer pressure in rough spots, like your elbows or heels, and keep things gentle on areas like your chest or stomach. Avoid irritated, sensitive or broken skin and blemishes!

Get the Buffing Bar Microcrystal Exfoliant (2-Pack) at Soft Services!

Looking for something else? Shop more skincare goodies from Soft Services here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Solawave’s New Skincare Wand Is Exactly What Your Skin Has Been Craving Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. When you listen closely to your skin, does it tell you what it wants? Because we could mic ours up and we still wouldn’t hear a word. It’s clearly not […]

Related: Brooke Shields Uses This Pomade Stick to Tame Her Iconic Eyebrows Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Brooke Shields’ eyebrow routine is forever coveted by countless fans. The actress has some of the most famous brows to ever exist in the biz — any biz, really! And we adore her, as she doesn’t gatekeep her […]

Related: 15 Best Birthday Gifts for 33-Year-Old Women Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Birthdays are the best time to show the people in our lives how much they mean to Us. They have likely shown Us love, support and encouragement over the years — so it’s only fitting that we return […]