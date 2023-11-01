Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When you listen closely to your skin, does it tell you what it wants? Because we could mic ours up and we still wouldn’t hear a word. It’s clearly not happy though. It wrinkles, it breaks out, it puffs up — building a skincare routine to actually address these concerns is no easy task!

That’s why it’s important to look for skincare solutions that address not just one but a myriad of concerns. A tool you can use if you’re acne-prone, if you’re focused on anti-aging or if you tend to wake up with dull, puffy skin. Skincare devices can be tricky though — some sets cost $400+ (and might not even work!). This upgraded Solawave wand, however, is what your skin’s been secretly screaming for!

Get the 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand With Red Light Therapy for just $169 at Solawave!

Not satisfied with anything less than ecstatic customers, Solawave took customer feedback on its original wand carefully into consideration when creating the brand new Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, which launched April 2023. This new wand has already won four awards, including the Women’s Health Best Tool Award of 2023 and Cosmopolitan’s Best LED Device of 2023.

It now has twice the red light therapy, claiming to deliver better skin in as little as two weeks. This four-in-one tool may help promote youthful, firm and radiant skin, boosting collagen and reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and even blemishes!

Another major change we love is that this new wand swaps out microcurrent technology for galvanic current technology, which may amplify cream and serum absorption so your skincare is more effective. This completely painless electrotherapy treatment is actually “usually applied by a qualified professional, via a machine in their clinic” (The University of Queensland), but with this tool, you can experience it on your own at home!

This handheld skincare tool also creates a totally relaxing experience thanks to its therapeutic warmth and low-vibration facial massage, letting you massage the stress out of your skin — and the puffiness! The aim is to leave skin energized and lit from within with an enhanced natural glow.

This Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand continues to impress with its included travel case and its 180-degree rotating head, making it easy to navigate different contours of your face. This way, you can properly address dark circles under your eyes or creases on your upper lip. But we’re not done yet! This wand also has a user-friendly on/off button and a magnetic charging port, meaning it’s water-resistant!

Remember, to use this wand properly, you’ll need a conductive gel, like the Renew Complex Activating Serum. (You can save money by buying this bundle!) Apply the serum to a clean, dry face and glide the wand across your skin in upward and outward motions. Use it for just three minutes a day, three days a week, for best results!

Customers say they have “already noticed a significant improvement” in their skin in less than one month of using this wand. Multiple professionals are even leaving five-star reviews! A licensed cosmetologist noted that they “definitely like the 2.0 version” of this holy grail, while an esthetician said they think this could even be something they add to their “facial regimen on clients”!

This Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand is selling fast, so make sure to grab yours ASAP. The wand comes in three colors: Rose Gold, Ombré, and Matte Black. Go, go!

