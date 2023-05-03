Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The struggles of summer skincare! While it’s nice to ditch the heavy moisturizers and oils from our winter routine, warm weather brings along with it a new slew of complications. Most notably: SPF. We wear sunscreen year round, but we spend much more time outside in the summer when the sun is especially strong. This means reapplication is key!

Unfortunately, reapplying cream sunscreens over makeup — especially a full face of glam — is best described as a horror show. The pilling, the white cast, the texture…it’s no wonder so many people choose to not reapply at all. But we don’t want to damage our skin! This is what led Naked Sundays founder Samantha Brett to create what have quickly become absolute essential SPF products.

Brett is a television news reporter who often spends hours in the sun and has witnessed not one but two colleagues develop skin cancer on their faces. This inspired her to create SPF products that work synergistically with makeup for flawless reapplication, plus makeup products with built-in SPF! These products even take it a step further by nourishing the skin for the healthiest, most radiant glow!

Naked Sundays, an clean Australian beauty brand, launched in 2021, but has already become an international sensation. The company offers numerous top-rated, cruelty-free products, but to get you started, we’ll introduce you to two of our can’t-miss faves!

SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up

This top bestseller is Australia’s first SPF 50+ mist designed to be worn over makeup — not just under it. It’s the problem-solver of the century! It even has celebrity fans including Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Rumer Willis, plus Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada who has worked closely in partnership with the brand and raved about his love for the products. “The Naked Sundays products are a league of their own! As a makeup artist, skin prep is such a crucial step and that includes protecting the skin from sun damage. I love their SPF Glow Mist which can be applied over the top of makeup, not once but multiple times, encouraging people to reapply which is so important.”

The invisible, non-greasy formula will set your white cast concerns aside, and the luminous finish will have you practically lighting up an entire room with your glow. This mist contains three skin-loving hero ingredients that helps it stand out all the more. First is hydrating hyaluronic acid, a well-known favorite. You’ll also find antioxidant-rich watermelon extract and illuminating Kakadu plum, both abundant in vitamin C! This non-comedogenic award winner is truly an essential for topping off your SPF throughout the day (even when you’re bare-faced)!

Get the SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up for just $30 at Naked Sundays!

SPF50 Sheer Glow Balm Stick Trio Set

The perfect sheer touch of color and powerful mineral SPF — what more could we ask for in these Glow Balm sticks? How about if you could wear them on more than just your cheekbones? Yes, these fan-favorites are actually formulated to be safe to use on your eyelids and lips too! This is exactly the type of product you need for that summery, “clean girl aesthetic” makeup vibe. And yes, you can also use this one over your foundation!

This is another product packed with vitamins and antioxidants, plus Theobroma cacao seed extract, a superfood with amazing anti-inflammatory properties. And let’s talk colors! You get three per purchase: the soft pink Rosé, the softly shimmering Champagne and the beautiful bronze Espresso Martini. You could even wear all three at once!

Get the SPF50 Sheer Glow Balm Stick Trio Set for just $55 at Naked Sundays!

Looking for more? Explore all other products and bundles at Naked Sundays here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!