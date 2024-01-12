Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Staying hydrated during the winter — and every season beyond, to be honest — can feel like a task. Whether you’re faced with a hectic schedule or simply forget to drink enough H2O daily, keeping your water levels up to combat dehydration should be at the top of your daily to-do list but can sometimes fall to the wayside. We get it, but these days, helpful water bottles are a trendy way to make consumption more accessible quickly. Keke Palmer, the Akeelah and the Bee and Nope star, knows how to stay hydrated — and we found her favorite water bottle on Amazon!

Related: I Can’t Get Enough of This Bestselling Water Bottle Dubbed the ‘Perfect Thirst Quencher’ I have a confession to make, friends. I am utterly obsessed with water bottles. Hear me out — I am the reformed queen of grabbing a plastic bottle or two and taking it with me to bed each night. Every time I’d leave the house, I would be sure to toss a few mini bottles […]

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Palmer said she loves this water bottle because it makes drinking water easier — and it’s now a family practice after she gifted one to her sister. “Drinking water doesn’t seem like it should be a task, but it really is a task,” Palmer told the publication.“It’s like this thing we do now. We all think it’s really cool! It has a little strap on it so you can carry it with you throughout the day.”

Get the AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker just may become your new favorite water bottle. It uses BPA-free plastic and can hold up to one gallon of water. Also, this bottle comes with two interchangeable tops — one with a straw and one without. Furthermore, this one-gallon water bottle comes in 29 colors and has three volumes — 128 oz, 64 oz and 40 oz.

With regards to this functional water bottle, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I purchased this item to store water and as a reminder to stay hydrated for the day. It greatly reduces the amount of trips to the kitchen. I definitely recommend it to any momma who breastfeeds or breast pumps or anyone who wants to stay hydrated throughout the day. The product was easy to clean and of good quality. I definitely will be purchasing again if needed.”

Another Amazon reviewer chimed in, “The jug has helped me with my goal of drinking a gallon of water per day. It’s super easy to carry around and has a nice handle for tipping up (I don’t use the straw lid), and the timeline on it helps keep you motivated. I can also fill it directly from my water dispenser instead of using a cup. I’m very impressed!”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “As long as you’re not slamming it around and dropping it, this is a really nice water bottle for getting your hydration back up where it should be. It seems to be very well-made, the color and measurements on it look just like advertised, and the snap open/closed screw on top also seems very well-made and even has a nice little strap for carrying it by. It also comes with a separate screw on top that has a big straw for drinking out of it. I definitely recommend it!”

Not feeling the iconic Stanley cup and don’t like the design of a HydroFlask? This Keke Palmer-approved option is an excellent pick to invest in now!

See it: Get the AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from AQUAFIT here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: These Iconic Stanley Cups Are In Stock at Amazon — We Can’t Believe It Either It’s likely that Starbucks, Stanley and Target would never have guessed that their collaboration would result in shoppers camping outside of stores — even fighting! — to score the limited-edition Valentine’s Day cups. But here we are! Unless you’ve been on a social media and news detox for the entire month of January, you’ve probably […]