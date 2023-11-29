Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I have a confession to make, friends. I am utterly obsessed with water bottles. Hear me out — I am the reformed queen of grabbing a plastic bottle or two and taking it with me to bed each night. Every time I’d leave the house, I would be sure to toss a few mini bottles in my handbag. The practice kept me hydrated at all times, however, it wasn’t the most sustainable option.

Now that I’m focused on decreasing my carbon footprint to minimize my impact on the environment, insulated water bottles have taken the crown as my absolute fave. Along with storing larger quantities of water, these bottles keep my ice and water chilled for hours. For someone who is always hot no matter the weather, that little fact makes me love them even more. I’ve tested all the viral water bottles and none of them compare to my favorite find from Owala.

Get the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for just $23 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2023, but are subject to change!

I’m not biased whenever I rave about the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle. A viral hit with users on social media, the FreeSip is an Amazon best-seller. Rated 4.8 stars by more than 27,000 shoppers, the bottle features a unique 2-in-1 spout that allows you to swig or sip your water. Available in 24, 36 and 40 ounces, over 24,000 shoppers left perfect 5-star ratings.

It also features a push-button lid with a convenient carry loop that doubles as a lock to prevent spills. The FreeSip keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, courtesy of double-wall insulation. There’s no exaggeration when I say 24 hours. It’s a total game-changer. I put ice and water into my FreeSip and discovered that the ice was still solid after hours had gone by. Even better? It’s easy to disassemble and clean.

Shy Marshmellow is my favorite colorway because it pairs well with just about any outfit I’m wearing. Yes, I’m that girl who likes to coordinate down to her accessories. Judge me not! However, the FreeSip is available in 17 different shades from neutral shades to vibrant color combinations that are perfect for any style or aesthetic.

Don’t just take my word for it. Shoppers are just as impressed. One reviewer called the FreeSip “the water bottle that changed me.” In a lengthy caption, the shopper explained how they struggled with staying hydrated until they were gifted the FreeSip for their birthday. “I stood no chance against Owala’s arsenal of benefits,” the happy customer began before listing their favorite things about the bottle. The reviewer called out the “seamless” mouthpiece, leakproof lid and cup holder accessibility as reasons why they swear by the bottle.

Whether you’re focused on upping your water intake or simply want to add another emotional support water bottle to your lineup, insulated water bottles are an undisputed way to stay hydrated. The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle is a great choice. Snag your new obsession while it’s still on sale for 19% off at Amazon — thank Us later!

