One unfortunate Ozempic side effect left Macy Gray saying “I try” and not much else.

The singer revealed in episode two of MTV’s The Surreal Life, which aired Tuesday, July 23, that constipation brought on by the popular weight loss drug kept her “up all night.”

Gray, 56, explained that she’s secretly “a vain person” and didn’t want to “look fat” on the MTV series. She also shared that she was preparing to tour after The Surreal Life wrapped and wanted to lose some weight after “gaining a lot” over the last couple years.

In a conversation with costars Kim Zolciak and Johnny Weir on the show, Gray revealed that throughout her stay, she has not been able to go.

“Oh boy, my stomach hurts. I’ve just been really constipated,” she said. “’I took Ozempic. I can’t go to the bathroom, and I was up all night.”

“Ozempic does that,” Zolciak replied. “You have to be really careful, you know.”

Gray revealed more in her confessional, saying, “’Quietly, I’m kind of a vain person. I’ve gained a lot of weight over the past couple years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic.”

“So, I thought, okay, I’m not taking it off the right way, let me see if I can get one of these Ozempic,” she continued.”I was actually trying to take it off [the weight] before the show because I didn’t want to be super fat on TV, but here we are.”

Constipation, along with diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting and nausea, is a common side effect of Ozempic.

Initially created to treat type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has become a hot-button topic as a method for weight loss. Gray is one in a long list of celebrities who have either used the drug or opined about it.

Earlier this week, Bella Thorne opened up to Us Weekly about the dangers she believes Ozempic poses.

“I just don’t think it’s good,” she said. “Whatever age you are, but especially a lot of the younger generation growing up, those are the times where they’re first understanding what beautiful means and how people perceive beautiful. It’s just so incredibly unfortunate. I’m hoping that that really dies down and goes away and we can go back to the progress that we’ve made accepting all types of bodies.”

On the other hand, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke spoke glowingly of her Ozempic experience.

“It’s been amazing [and] I can fit in my old clothes,” she told Us in June.