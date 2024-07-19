Kim Zolciak didn’t know who Chet Hanks was before Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. Now, she can’t stop talking about him.

Zolciak, 46, told US Weekly exclusively that she “adores” her castmate and the son of actor Tom Hanks, after the pair were shown getting into bed together in a trailer for the show.

“Kim is a MILF,” Chet says in the trailer as the camera cuts to the bedroom with Zolciak commenting, “That’s gonna look so terrible.”

For her part, Tardy for the Party alum Zolciak says the new connection isn’t based solely on appearance. “I’m actually not physical at all, which is funny,” Zolciak told Us. “I’m not. I know nobody believes that with [estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s] body, but you could be very attractive and if you’re stupid, I’m not interested.”

Related: The New ‘Surreal Life’ Cast Is Here — And It’s Certainly a Surreal Bunch The Surreal Life is back with an all-new cast. The reality series places a group of celebrities in a Hollywood Hills mansion for two weeks, and hilarity ensues. The show first premiered on VH1 in 2003 and ran for six seasons before taking a hiatus in 2006. In 2022, the series was rebooted for a […]

Zolciak said that with Chet, 33, there was an immediate attraction

“Yes, he has a nice body, but it’s just kind of his vibe and what he puts off and his energy,” she said. “He had made me a protein shake right away. I adore him. I’ve gotten to know him throughout The Surreal Life and even more recently and he’s great.”

She added that she had to ask her 27-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, who Chet even was.

“I did not know who he was when I walked into the house,” she admitted. “I stepped outside to FaceTime Brielle and I said, ‘There’s some guy named Chet here’ and she was like, ‘There’s only one Chet’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ She’s like, ‘It’s Chet Hanks.’ Who’s Chet Hanks? She’s like, ‘Mom, Tom Hanks, his son.’”

Now that they know each other, the feeling is mutual. Us caught up with Chet as well, who gave Zolciak similarly glowing reviews.

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline A match made in Georgia! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were together for more than a decade prior to when she filed for divorce in May 2023 and later dismissed the request. When Bravo fans first met the “House of Kim” podcast host in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she […]

“Kim is just cool as hell,” he said. “She’s funny. She’s got that, like, attitude. I just knew that we would get along right from the jump and we did. Kim was awesome.”

Outside of the show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Kroy are in the process of getting divorced. She says in the trailer that Biermann “does not want me here.” Their divorce, which will go to trial in November, comes amid a slew of financial troubles for the couple. They’re currently facing the possibility of foreclosure on their Georgia mansion.

In the meantime, Zolciak and Chet are still in touch. He confirmed, “I just talked to Kim on FaceTime a couple of days ago.”

MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets returns for an all-new season on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting from Mike Vulpo.