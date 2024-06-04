Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Avoid Foreclosure Again on Family Home

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Georgia mansion is not headed to foreclosure just yet.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 4, the pair’s bank lender, Truist, agreed to cease foreclosure for the next 90 days in hopes that the couple can try to sell their Georgia home without it being foreclosed upon.

In April, lawyers for Truist gave Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Zolciak, 46, and Biermann, 38, until May 3 to return to court and sort out what they owe the lender. At the time, court documents obtained by People stated that if Truist Bank did begin the foreclosure, the family wouldn’t have to immediately vacate the property, but it would force them to start repaying their debt.

Zolciak and Biermann – who got married in November 2011 – first purchased their Georgia home in 2012 for $880,000. The 15,700 sq. ft. home is set on 1.78 acres of land and features seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The family can enjoy a heated pool, six-car garage, walk-in wine cellar and a gym equipped with a spa area.

The couple raised their kids Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10, at the house. (Zolciak and Biermann also share Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, her daughters from a previous relationship.) Many positive family memories at the home were documented for their Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy.

Things took a turn in February 2023, however, when reports first surfaced that Zolciak and Biermann’s house was in foreclosure and set to be auctioned off the following month.

Brielle and Ariana denied the rumors at the time telling TMZ it was a big “misunderstanding” that led to a “crazy” foreclosure story making headlines. “Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana told the outlet. “Everything is still there. We all live there.”

One month later, news broke that Zolciak had filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years. Although the pair briefly got back together, the breakup appears to still be on, with Zolciak calling the police on Biermann last month after he allegedly stole her phone and locked himself in a room in their Georgia home.

“Obviously, we’ve dealt with this before,” Zolciak told police in bodycam footage obtained by TMZ while referencing the couple’s prior visits from police for similar allegations. “This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough.”