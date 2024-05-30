Kim Zolciak-Biermann called police on estranged husband Kroy Biermann after he allegedly stole her phone and locked himself in a room in their Georgia home.

In bodycam footage obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, May 29, Zolciak-Biermann, 46, could be seen talking to responding officers from the Milton Police Department about the alleged incident, which the outlet says took place in late April.

Citing a court order that allegedly states that Biermann, 38, is allowed in their home but must remain in his portion of the house, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star told police that she’s sick of her estranged spouse going through her things amid their messy divorce.

“Obviously, we’ve dealt with this before,” Zolciak-Biermann said, referencing the couple’s prior visits from police for similar allegations against Biermann. “This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough.”

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline A match made in Georgia! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were together for more than a decade prior to when she filed for divorce in May 2023 and later dismissed the request. When Bravo fans first met the “House of Kim” podcast host in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she […]

Though officers attempted to speak with Biermann, he refused to come out of the room and denied having his estranged wife’s phone, claiming he didn’t know where it was.

The reality personality also noted that nothing physical occurred between her and the NFL alum that night, according to the outlet, who also reported that since Zolciak-Biermann couldn’t show authorities a copy of the court order, nothing could be done about the domestic disturbance.

The incident is just the latest in the ongoing drama between the estranged spouses.

Us Weekly confirmed in February last year that the duo’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure, and there was an auction slated for the following month. Zolciak-Biermann previously denied that she was having legal trouble in 2022.

Though the auction was canceled, Truist Bank submitted additional documents to the court in April as a push for the couple to accelerate their repayment plan after defaulting on their mortgage and struggling to find a buyer for their home, according to documents obtained by Us at the time.

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Foreclosure Drama and Rumors: Everything to Know Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann faced legal drama — and possible foreclosure — ahead of their 2023 split. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her then-spouse’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure, after Zolciak-Biermann denied in November 2022 that she was having legal trouble. Zolciak-Biermann and […]

A foreclosure notice doesn’t necessarily mean that the Don’t Be Tardy stars and their family would be forced out of their home right away, but it may signify that Truist Bank is upping its legal claim over the outstanding debt.

Amid the foreclosure drama, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s marriage crumbled. The pair filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. They briefly reconciled but Biermann filed for a second time that August.

Together, the exes share six children: Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, Zolciak-Biermann’s children from previous relationships, whom Biermann later adopted, as well as sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10.