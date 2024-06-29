Chet Hanks and Kim Zolciak-Biermann appear to get flirty on The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.
“Kim is a MILF,” Chet, 33, says in a trailer for the new reality show, which dropped on YouTube on Friday, June 28.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Kim, 46, is seen leading a shirtless Chet into a dark room. Chet, the eldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, also gave the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum a hug in a bed.
A source previously told Us Weekly that Kim and Chet had a flirty connection while filming the MTV reboot, which premieres in July.
“They were flirting. They didn’t hook up, but there was definitely an attraction between them,” the insider exclusively told Us in October 2023. “[Kim] thinks he’s good-looking.”
Kim’s stint on The Surreal Life comes amidst her separation from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.
“Kroy does not want me here,” she later alleged in the Surreal Life clip. “When I go home, I’m getting a divorce.”
Kim and Kroy, 38, initially filed for divorce in May 2023 only to dismiss the petition the following July. Weeks later, Kroy filed to dissolve their marriage again.
Kim and Kroy share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 10. Kroy also adopted Kim’s now-adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana, in 2011. The estranged pair are seldom in contact.
“Frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts so #RIP to that,” Kim later wrote via Warped Speed in April, noting their marriage was “lost.”
Chet, meanwhile, has previously been linked to Melissa Maysing and Tiffany Miles. Aside from his romantic relationships, his rocky bond with dad Tom, 67, has frequently made headlines through the years.
“Like, growing up, people would want to become friends with me so they could meet my dad,” Chet previously claimed during a 2011 Vice interview. “And they didn’t care about me at all. So that’s just … Well, that goes along with it.”
Tom and Wilson, 67, are also parents to son Truman Hanks. The Sleepless in Seattle star also shared Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks with late wife Samantha Lewes. According to The Surreal Life trailer, Chet will mention his famous parents and siblings.
“What did my family think about me coming into The Surreal Life?” Chet said in the Friday trailer. “They disowned me — just kidding!”
He later added, “I actually grew up feeling completely worthless.”
The Surreal Life premieres Tuesday, July 23, on MTV.