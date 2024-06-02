Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, may still run into each other in their home — but it won’t happen in the closet.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann, 46, and Biermann, 38, have been ordered to follow a strict closet schedule amid their contentious divorce.

“Respondent, Kimberleigh M. Zolciak, shall have access to the Master Bedroom closet Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.” read the May docs. “Petitioner, Kroy E. Biermann, shall not access or enter said Master Bedroom closet between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

The legal update on closet custody comes over one year after the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Biermann after 11 years of marriage. After her initial filing in May 2023, Zolciak-Biermann briefly reconciled with Biermann but filed to dissolve their marriage for a second time that August.

News of the pair’s split came amid their financial woes. In February 2023, Us confirmed that their five-bedroom Georgia mansion was in foreclosure. While an auction of their home was scheduled that month, it was later canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC.

Their home was again at risk of foreclosure in April after Truist Bank submitted additional court docs to push Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann to accelerate their repayment plan, per documents obtained by Us at the time.

Us confirmed in October 2023 that the exes — who purchased their property in Manor Golf & Country Club in 2012 for $880,000 — had put their home on the market.

Biermann subsequently requested a restraining order against the foreclosure later that month, however, Truist Bank claimed the request “must be denied” after they failed to pay their August 2023 probationary payment.

Us confirmed in January that Truist Bank had filed documents claiming they have a “right” to foreclose the home, noting that Zolciak Biermann and Biermann “defaulted on their mortgage.”

Zolciak-Biermann, who tied the knot with Biermann in November 2011, shut down rumors about her finances in November 2022 after Truist Bank initially started the foreclosure process.

“Ok you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” Zolciak-Biermann explained via her Instagram Story while showing off the home. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

In addition to closet time, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann are battling for custody of their four minor children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 13, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships who are now adults: Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22.