Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s divorce will go to trial.

A judge in Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court scheduled the estranged pair’s case for Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Per the docs, Zolciak-Biermann, 46, and Biermann, 38, are recommended to undergo mediation ahead of the trial date. If the pair do not agree to satisfactory terms, the case will resume in court.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023 before dismissing the petition two months later. Within weeks, Biermann refiled for divorce. The former NFL star claimed that their union was “irretrievably broken” and requested alimony, child support and full legal custody of their minor children.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Biermann share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s now-adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana, in 2011.

By September 2023, Zolciak-Biermann claimed via social media that they were still living as “husband and wife.” Biermann’s lawyer subsequently shut down the claims.

“I spoke with Kroy regarding the ‘reconciliation’ Kim announced over the weekend,” Biermann’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us Weekly at the time. “There is no reconciliation, his resolve to see this divorce through to the end has not waivered.”

Amid their divorce, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann were ordered in December 2023 to undergo mediation.

“As there are numerous unresolved issues, based upon review of the record and applicable authority, the Court finds that the Parties’ interests and the orderly management of the Court’s docket would be served by referring the above-styled case to mediation,” court documents obtained by Us Weekly read. “Both Parties must attend the mediation session.”

The pair had the option to either set up a session through Fulton County’s Alternative Despite Resolution program or use a private service before January, also splitting all costs of mediation equally. It is not known how the sessions went.

Zolciak-Biermann also hinted at her strained dynamics with Biermann in the June trailer for MTV’s The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. The reality show was filmed in the summer of 2023.

“Kroy does not want me here,” she claimed in the trailer. “When I go home, I’m getting a divorce.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Zolciak-Biermann appeared to get cozy with costar Chet Hanks, who even called the Bravo star a “MILF.” The pair, however, did not hook up while filming.

“They were flirting. They didn’t hook up, but there was definitely an attraction between them,” a source told Us in October 2023. “[Kim] thinks he’s good-looking.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have seldom been in contact since the separation.