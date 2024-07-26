Simone Biles, Tom Daley and other Olympians heading towards the 2024 Paris Olympics found success not only in their careers, but with equally accomplished partners.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, started dating NFL safety Jonathan Owens in 2020. After three years of dating, the two tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in April 2023.

Being an athlete himself, Owens understands what it’s like competing under pressure. In the 2024 Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising, the gymnast revealed how she and her husband support one another.

“It’s nice to come to these games and to relate to the other girls,” Biles said in the documentary. “It’s really important for me to be here to support my husband, because he’s supported me throughout my career, and I get to return that favor.”

Another Olympian who has a famous partner to lean on is British diver Tom Daley. The gold medalist married American screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black in May 2017. The gold medalist faced a low point in his mental health following the 2012 London Olympics and contemplated quitting the sport entirely until he met his husband in 2013.

“I was able to speak to Lance about achieving something and then what it feels like on the other side of it,” Daley told Emma Levy on the “When Life Gives You Lemons” podcast in April 2024. “He had won his Oscar and on the other side of it, he really struggled to get back into what he wanted to do in the film space.”

Daley pushed through the uncertainty and went on to earn a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and his first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Keep scrolling to see other 2024 Olympic athletes and their famous partners: