Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, have been going strong for over a decade.

Daley and Black met at a 2013 dinner party in Los Angeles — which Black almost didn’t attend because he was busy working on a script.

“When Tom walked in I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s so cute,’” Black shared with Out magazine in January 2016. “I knew who he was — I’d watched the Olympics — but in person I found him more confident than I had expected.”

Two years after their first meeting, Daley and Black announced their engagement.

“#HeSaidYES 💍💍#ISaidYES ❤️,” Daley wrote via Instagram in October 2015. “Thanks for all the lovely messages!”

The couple went on to tie the knot in May 2017 and later welcomed sons Robbie and Phoenix, in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Daley and Black’s relationship:

2013

The couple met at a dinner party in Los Angeles and things quickly started getting serious shortly after.

“Quite honestly, we talked about marriage within the first two weeks after seeing each other the first time in L.A.,” Daley told Out magazine in January 2016. “That was the weird thing: that it came up in conversation so many times. I always knew it was going to happen at some point.”

October 2015

Two years after meeting, Daley and Black announced their engagement.

“I had the ring box in my underwear, and when he came out of the bathroom, I just went down on my knee and proposed,” Daley shared with Out magazine in January 2016 about their proposal. “Then he ran off to the bathroom to get his rings, and he had this whole speech prepared, but he’s a writer so his was quite extravagant. But looking back, all I can remember is being completely overwhelmed, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re now engaged. Who do we have to call?’ So I called my mom, and he called his stepdad.”

May 2017

Daley and Black tied the knot at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.

“On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack ❤️ We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth!,” Daley wrote via Instagram at the time. Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!”

June 2018

Nearly one year after their wedding, the couple shared that they welcomed their first child, son Robbie.

“Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you,” Black wrote via Instagram at the time. “And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. ❤️#AFamily #HappyBirthday 👨‍👨‍👦.”

March 2023

The twosome welcomed their second child, son Phoenix.

“And then there were four,” Black shared via Instagram in April 2023. “Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023.”

February 2024

Black took to social media to congratulate Daley on earning a spot at his fifth Olympics.

“Welcome home, Papa @TomDaley!!,” Black wrote via Instagram alongside photos of Daley and their son Robbie. “We missed you so so so much this past month, but we are so proud of you earning another two world championship medals and a fresh spot at a brand new Olympic Games. #parisolympics2024 #heropapa ❤️.”