And baby makes three! Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Robert Ray, who was born on Wednesday, June 27.

The Olympic diver, 24, shared a photo of the newborn’s feet, writing, “27/06/18. Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley. The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son,” with heart and baby emojis. Black, 44, also shared a sweet photo of the happy fathers holding their son, captioning it, “Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.”

The exciting news was also shared via the U.K. Times newspaper on Saturday, June 30, in a birth announcement that read, “Black-Daley: On 27 June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray.”

Daley and the Milk screenwriter revealed they were expecting a child via surrogate on February 14 with sweet Instagram posts. “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY,” Daley’s post read, alongside a photo of himself and Black holding a sonogram. Black shared a similar photo and captioned it, “A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours,” with the family of three emoji.

The couple — who married in May 2017 in a castle in Devon, England — had been open about wanting to raise a family together. In 2017, Daley told The Belfast Telegraph, “Lance and I definitely want a family in the future. Who knows when? We’re both lucky to have supportive families. We want to share that with our own children.”

