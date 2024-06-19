Simone Biles is giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her road back to the Olympics in the new docuseries, Simone Biles Rising.

The official Netflix synopsis recalled the gymnast — who has seven Olympic medals to her name — withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as her “mental health exploded on the international stage.”

“Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up,” the synopsis reads. “Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done – be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises.”

In the docuseries’ trailer, released by the streamer in June, Aly Raisman had nothing but praise for her former teammate. “I know that she’s expected to win all the Gold medals, but even the fact she’s trying to come back is really amazing,” Raisman said in a confessional.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Simone Biles Rising:

When Will ‘Simone Biles Rising’ Be Released?

The series premieres on Netflix July 17.

How Many Episodes Will ‘Simone Biles Rising’ Be?

The show will air four 45-minute episodes.

Has a Trailer Been Released for ‘Simone Biles Rising’?

Netflix released the trailer for the series in June, offering footage of Biles deciding to exit the 2020 competition and her return journey.

In one clip, Biles wiped tears from her eyes as she discussed the “mental blocks” she faced in the gym.

“People love to watch the come up. As soon as you win, ‘God I hate her,’” she said. “But everything that happened, it’s a trauma response.”

Biles also confessed that she wanted to quit the sport “like 500,000 times,” adding that she would have if it weren’t for those who supported her.

The trailer also featured moments from her life off the mat, including exchanging vows with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in April 2023. “I get to write my own ending,” Biles concluded.