The 2024 Olympics are a family affair for Tom Daley.

The British diver’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, to share a carousel of photos featuring the couple’s two young sons in Paris, as well as a heartfelt tribute to their dad getting geared up for competition

“It’s been a little over 16 months since our eldest son, Robbie, shared with Tom that he wished he could watch his Papa dive in the Olympics in person. Yesterday Tom kissed our boys goodbye before entering the Paris 2024 Olympic Village,” Black wrote. “Today I took our boys to see the Eiffel Tower [in] one of my favorite cities in the world.”

The post led with an adorable photo of Daley kissing their younger son on the cheek, followed by a video of the toddler pushing a stroller through the streets. It concluded with a shot of a Paris 2024 banner, plus Black and the kids posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“We are so proud of Tom for all of the sacrifices and incredibly hard work he’s put in to get to his 5th Olympics and to make Robbie’s wish come true,” enthused the Oscar-winning screenwriter.

Daley, an Olympic gold medalist, first competed in the Olympics in 2008, making him Britain’s youngest competitor at age 14, plus the youngest from any nation to participate in a final. He additionally has three Olympic bronze medals, setting a record as the first British diver to win four Olympic medals.

Daley and Black started dating in the summer of 2013, shortly before Daley came out as bisexual in a YouTube video. “My life changed massively when I met someone, and they make me feel so happy, so safe and everything just feels great,” Daley said at the time, not disclosing Black’s identity. “That someone is a guy. It did take me by surprise a little bit. I still fancy girls.”

They announced their engagement in October 2015, and were married in 2017 at the luxurious Bovey Castle Hotel at Dartmoor National Park, approximately 30 miles from Daley’s hometown of Plymouth, England.

The couple began speaking about wanting to raise a family together soon after. In 2017, Daley told The Belfast Telegraph, “Lance and I definitely want a family in the future. Who knows when? We’re both lucky to have supportive families. We want to share that with our own children.”

They revealed on Valentine’s Day 2018 that their wish was coming true and that they were expecting a child via surrogate. Their first son, Robert Ray, was born in June 2018, followed by second son Phoenix Rose in March 2023.