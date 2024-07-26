Nessa Barrett is stopping traffic with her new music — and new friends.

Just days after she was spotted driving in a convertible with Love Island USA contestant Rob Rausch, the TikTok star released a new song titled “Passenger Princess.”

“‘Passenger Princess’ represents the intense honeymoon phase when you first enter in a new relationship,” Barrett, 21, shared in a press release on Friday, July 26. “The mindset where you would do anything for the one you love just to experience the passion of a connection.”

The track marks the singer’s first music release of 2024 and also serves as the first taste of her sophomore album, Aftercare, which is expected to be released later this year.

“‘PASSENGER PRINCESS’ IS OUT NOW XOXO,” she wrote via Instagram. “GO SHAKE ASS TO IT RIGHT NOW MUAH.”

Just days before the song’s release, Barrett got the Internet talking when she was spotted hanging out with Rausch, 25, after the Love Island USA season 6 finale.

In photos spreading online, the pair were seen riding in a convertible at an undisclosed location. While many fans speculated that it could be for an upcoming music video, others wondered if there could be something more going on between the two.

“A random and unexpected duo lol,” one user wrote via X. Another fan added, “She really said passenger princess fr.”

This summer, Rausch formed connections with several singles on Love Island USA. While he initially formed a bond with Leah Kateb, the animal wrangler chose to pursue Andrea Carmona before she was voted off the island. He later coupled up with Daniela Ortiz Rivera and Kassy Castillo.

While appearing on the Tuesday, July 24, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Rausch confirmed he was not ready for a relationship.

“I think, right now, at this point in time, I’m pretty emotionally drained,” he told host Alex Cooper. “I don’t know if I’m ready for anything like that.”

In regards to his on-again, off-again relationship with Taylor, he explained: “I think after everything, I think we will be amazing friends, and I think I’d rather just focus on that for now.”

As for Barrett, she was previously linked to TikTok star Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards.

In a 2022 interview of her own on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the singer addressed her relationship with Richards, 22, saying, “A lot of the good parts of our relationship was simply for views and content. It got really hard for me to process because I fall for people heavy and I get very attached.”