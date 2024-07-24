Your account
Entertainment

Love Island USA’s Rob Wants to Keep His ‘Distance’ From Andrea Because of Her Social Media Activity

By
Robert Rausch, Andrea Carmona. Peacock (2)

Rob Rausch is catching up after leaving the Love Island USA villa — and he doesn’t like what he saw in Andrea Carmona’s social media activity.

“It was an amazing four days. I was smitten,” Rob said on the“Call Her Daddy” podcast of his fling with Andrea. “I was having a great time and you can tell. I like talking to her and I love the way she talked about her family and it just felt really romantic.”

While the romance was cut short when the other girls on the show opted to send Andrea home, Rob argued that a “week is like a month” in the villa.

“It seriously feels like you’ve known them forever because … at any opportunity you can and you have to talk about how you feel about everything. You’re immediately talking about how many kids you want and if you like them, that progresses really, really fast,” he explained.

At the time of Andrea’s exit, Rob declared that he was going to quit the show to be with her — a move he “100 percent” regrets.

Related: 'Love Island USA' Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

 

“I wish I wouldn’t have said it, but in that moment … I was set on leaving,” he told podcast host Alex Cooper. “And for a while after that, I was set on leaving even the next day.”

Rob ultimately stayed and had several other love connections, nearly rekindling things with Leah Taylor, pursuing his BFF Aaron Evans’ Casa Amor love interest, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, and having sex with Kassy Castillo. In the meantime, Andrea spent a lot of time interacting with fans on social media, telling viewers that she was confident in what they had and she still had feelings for him.

“I’ve been talking to her a little bit, but it is probably better if we just keep our distance for now,” Rob told Cooper. “A lot has happened and she’s been posting a lot. I was kind of like, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of things to post about [us],’ which sounds really bad. I do think she’s a great girl and she went in there and did what she was supposed to do. She did nothing wrong. When she left, she was in a position where she could have said a lot of mean things and been like, ‘Yeah, y’all are some bitches for doing this, blah, blah, blah.’ She did not say a word. All she said was, like, how much she cared about me and then left. I thought that was so good. I thought she handled herself so well the whole time, which is why I was kind of surprised [that] was posting a lot of stuff.”

Love Island USA s Rob Wants to Keep His Distance From Andrea After Her Social Media Activity 141
Ben Symons/Peacock

Rob added that he reached out to Andrea first.

“I texted her. I just said, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Then I called her. We FaceTimed for a little bit. We talked about anything crazy, just, like, wanted to see how she was doing because at this point I hadn’t looked at anything online,” he explained. “And I was just like, ‘How are you doing? I was thinking about you a lot, like blah, blah, blah.’ I knew once she left, she didn’t know what happened. And I think it was made to look like she left and, I was like, ‘I’m leaving,’ [and] then I didn’t give a f–k. That was not the case. I was like, ‘You can ask us any person in there I was so f–ked.’ For that week after that, it was tough. I did get better and I got over it toward the end.”

Related: 'Love Island U.K.' Couples: Where Are They Now?

Rob reiterated that he felt “really guilty” about how he handled things, but he does not see a future with her.

“At times I was like, ‘I should have just left. I’m such a bitch.’ … I just let her know how it went, how I was feeling and everything. And she told me a little bit about what was going on with her and then that was it. And then we texted a little bit, but I did start to see all the stuff that she was doing and that’s something that I did not see coming from her,” he said. “She just seemed very no drama in the villa. I just was really kind of set back by that.”

