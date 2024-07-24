Rob Rausch was in the hot seat on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, making a revelation to host Alex Cooper that will likely rock the Islanders.

Nearly an hour into the Tuesday, July 23, episode of the podcast, Cooper inquired about Rob watching BFF Aaron Evans betray Kaylor Martin in Casa Amor with Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera.

“[Aaron and Kaylor] were open. … [But] I’m not going to lie, when I saw the clips, I was shocked,” Rob said. “And I was shocked that day that I saw him kissing her on the beanbag.”

While Aaron and Daniela hit it off, he pressed pause on their relationship as the male contestant’s return to the villa from Casa approached.

“Daniela had been talking with Aaron most of the time. And we have similar types as far as personality. The first conversation I had with her, I really liked, and [Aaron] was telling me the whole time that I should talk to her. And I was like … ‘What?’” Rob explained. “And he was [like], ‘Yeah, I think you guys really get along.’ I think he knew he wasn’t gonna take her back. And at that point, he was like, ‘You should at least talk to her and see.’ … I liked what her values were, she’s very family-oriented like me and she loves animals. She wanted to be a vet. I was like, ‘OK, I could see something here.’”

With not much time left in Casa, Rob decided he did not want to return to the villa solo. “What am I going to do, go back single? To Liv?” he said, referring to Liv Walker. “I was actually really close to doing that. … But Liv and I both knew, like, we get on and we get each other’s humor and I find her really attractive. But it’s more of a friendship.”

Many fans have assumed that Aaron wanted Rob to bring back Daniela to keep his options open while also looking loyal to Kaylor. While Rob initially denied that his friend encouraged him to bring Daniela into the villa, he changed his tune during his conversation with Cooper.

“Hell no. Actually, he did,” Rob said. “But then after that, like, immediately after that, he was like, ‘Terrible idea. Don’t bring her back.’ … I don’t really remember [the conversation] that well, but he pulled me for a chat and he was like, ‘She took it really, really well when he said that he was done [and] he wasn’t gonna take her back. She took it with such grace and she was so kind and she just said really nice things about him.’ And he was like, ‘Oh dang, that was really cool. You’re gonna like her a lot. You should hang out with her. … You should take her back.’”

Rob claimed the “reason I forgot” is because “10 minutes after that conversation, he was like, ‘Please forget everything I just said. That’s an awful idea. I’m going back to Kaylor and I really like Kaylor. Don’t bring her back at all unless you really want to.'”

Fans watched Kaylor get visibly upset over Aaron’s actions with Daniela multiple times, but she ultimately forgave him, and the twosome are attempting to date outside of Fiji. Viewers, however, didn’t have as much grace for Aaron, sending the couple home ahead of the finale. While Kordell Beckham and Serena Page went through a similar experience, the twosome won the $100,000 (voted on by America). So why did the world choose to root for Kordell and Serena — and not Aaron and Kaylor — after both men pursued other women in Casa?

“I told her the truth and nothing but the truth,” Kordell told Us Weekly when asked that very question in a joint interview with Serena after the Sunday, July 21, finale. “There wasn’t a beat that I missed down to the little remarks, to the point where she even said that she can recite the s—t that I told her.”

Kordell is also proud of how he let Serena express herself whereas Aaron seemingly tried to get Kaylor to move on.

“As far as how I handled [Serena] expressing her feelings, when she was yelling at me and stuff like that, I didn’t think of it as her just yelling [or] arguing. To me, it was her showing her emotions and how she felt toward me,” he said. “I’m sitting there and I’m listening and I’m paying attention and I’m understanding where she’s coming from. Especially because of the conversations that we had beforehand — I did the complete opposite. I messed up and I knew where I went wrong and I’m not afraid to admit when I went wrong. Those situations [don’t] affect me or my ego. If I did do something wrong, I’m gonna admit it. She deserves to know that, she deserves to feel how she feels. I was raised by my mom, I was raised by my pop, I was raised by my granny. I really understand these emotions.”