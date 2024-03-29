They got a text — and found love in the Love Island USA villa.

The beloved British dating show made its way across the pond in 2019, following a crop of American bombshells searching for The One in a luxury tropical villa.

In season 1, eventual winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli had a connection too special to ignore.

“We kept checking off each other’s boxes.” Elizabeth exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019. “I think we just had those sparks from the very first moment.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

To celebrate their victory, Elizabeth and Zac planned to visit one another’s family. “With the prize money, we may take a trip to Europe,” she told Us. “I’ve never been, and I really want to go. Nothing’s set in stone, but then we may move out to L.A. eventually.”

While Elizabeth and Zac ultimately called it quits several months later, other couples including season 3’s Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada and season 5’s Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are still going strong.

Keep scrolling to check in with the Love Island USA bombshells: