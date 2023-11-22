Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba won over their fellow Love Island Games islanders to take home the top prize, but they are taking a future romance day by day.

“Our current relationship status is ‘doing our best,’” Justine, 27, told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 21. “I feel like we live so far away from each other, so right now we’re just 100 percent doing our best.”

Justine and Jack, 27, were both OG contestants on the first season of Peacock’s Love Island competition-heavy spinoff. Justine previously won season 2 of Love Island USA with now-ex Caleb Corprew. Jack, for his part, was a fan-favorite on season 4 of the British iteration of the dating show. He notably dated both Laura Anderson and Laura Crane but left the show single.

After Jack and Justine both signed on for Love Island Games, they formed a partnership in the first recoupling ceremony and quickly proved to be fan favorites in the house and in challenges. The duo were briefly split apart when Liberty Poole and Callum Hole chose to mix up all the pairings. Jack and Justine eventually reunited and made it to the final “Mega Duel” against Johnny Middlebrooks and Aurelia Lamprecht. Jack and Justine proved victorious, splitting the $100,000 prize. (The win is historic for Justine, who is the first two-time champ.)

Related: ‘Love Island U.K.’ Couples: Where Are They Now? Since the U.K.’s Love Island originally debuted in 2002, several of the reality TV couples have stood the test of time. Love Island follows a different group of singles every season who have to pair off in order to stay in the show’s luxury villa. When season 5 contestants Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague left […]

Jack and Justine were also voted “Most Valuable Islanders” by the Love Island Games fans, meaning that they each took home an additional $15,000. After Love Island Games, Jack and Justine have been continuing to date long-distance. Jack even visited her in Los Angeles to watch several episodes of the competition when they dropped on the streaming platform. The pair even documented their finale watch party via Instagram Stories earlier this month.

“It’s hard because I’ve obviously got work in London. That’s where my family is and all the rest of it. And obviously, Justine is here. So there’s a big bit of water in between us,” Jack confessed to THR on Tuesday when asked where the pair currently stands. “But we talk every day when we’re apart, like [on] FaceTime.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Every Dating Show Premiering in 2023 The queue never ends. While The Bachelor will remain an eternal staple of the dating show genre, networks and streaming services have plenty of new series coming in 2023 to keep viewers entertained after the final rose. After the success of Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, Netflix added Perfect Match to its […]

He added: “I think we’ve just tried our best to be there for each other more than anything. But, no, we’re trying our damn best. … Most people, I feel like when they win Love Island, they try and force it. They try and force, ‘Yeah, we’re together, we’ve got two kids and we’re married and whatever,’ but like we are literally taking day by day and enjoying each other’s time.”