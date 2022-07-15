From the villa to the nursery! Love Island UK aims to help British singles find their perfect match, and many have gone on to welcome children with — or without — their fellow contestants.

After winning season 2 of the British reality TV series, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have adjusted to their new normal as the parents of two.

“It took me a while to really understand this one but it is so important, especially for us new mums,” De La Hoyde — who shares son Freddie, born in December 2017, and daughter Delilah, born in July 2020, with Massey, whom she wed in 2019 — told Grazia in March 2021. “Try and listen to what your body is telling you and pace yourself to match your energy levels. Now obviously there will be times where your body says nap but baby says no, but the times you’re lucky enough to have a spare couple of hours (rare I know), make sure you’re staying in tune with yourself so you’re nice and energized when you really need to be!”

The Love Island UK season 2 champs are not the only show alums to expand their families after meeting in the Spanish villa. Camilla Thurlow and husband Jamie Jewitt, who met during 2017’s season 3, welcomed daughters Nell and Nora in October 2020 and May 2022, respectively.

“My honest opinion is that the whole experience of watching your little person growing up just keeps getting better,” the Not the Type author, who married Jewitt in September 2021, gushed about motherhood via her Instagram Story in July 2022. “I think there is a lot of pressure to enjoy the newborn phase and of course, it’s lovely that they are so sweet and tiny, but there are some really tough aspects as well.”

She added at the time: “Things do change sooner than you think and I promise that you have so, so much to look forward to and don’t ever put yourself under pressure to love every minute, you’re doing a great job.”

While not all Love Island UK pairs have found their happy endings with their chosen partners, several alums have welcomed their little ones with beaus they met outside the villa.

Dani Dyer, who won season 4 with ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham in 2018, gave birth to son Santiago in January 2021 with then-partner Sammy Kimmence.

“I honestly wasn’t prepared for the rush of hormones. It was a little bit hard for me at the beginning. I really did struggle,” Dyer told England’s Metro in April 2022. “I remember when Santi was born, all I did was compare, and I always used to think, ‘Why can’t I breastfeed?’ I really, really struggled with that. And I put so much pressure on myself.”

She continued: “I shouldn’t have compared so much. … I should have just enjoyed my baby bubble and just gone with it.”

Scroll below to meet the Love Island UK alums’ babies: