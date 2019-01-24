Malin Andersson’s 4-week-old daughter, Consy, died on Tuesday, January 22. The Love Island star, 26, welcomed her baby girl on December 23 with her boyfriend, Tom Kemp, seven weeks before her due date. Andersson shared the tragic news one day after Consy’s death with a heartfelt Instagram message.

“Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her,” the reality star wrote, referencing her mother’s 2017 death after battling cancer. “Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.”

In the heartbreaking pic, Consy stared into the camera while hooked up to machines.

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore,” the Swedish makeup artist added. “Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP. 23/12/18-22/01/19.”

Andersson has kept her followers updated on her daughter’s health ever since Consy’s early birth. She thanked fans for their prayers on January 8 alongside a photo holding hands with her infant. “She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let go.”

Andersson and Kemp, who has two children from a previous relationship, announced that they were expecting their first child together in June 2018. She shared an ultrasound picture on Instagram at the time, writing, “Hey there lil cashew. I haven’t met you but y’all mean the world to us right now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!