Aaron Armstrong, the boyfriend of Sophie Gradon, was found dead on Tuesday, July 10, nearly a month after the Love Island star’s death, Us Weekly confirms. He was 25.

A spokesperson from England’s Northumbria Police tells Us, “At around 12:20 p.m. … police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth. There is not believed to be any third party involvement, and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

The news comes less than three weeks after Gradon was found dead at the age of 32 on June 20. The reality star’s cause of death has not been released, but Northumbria Police told the BBC that “there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The creators of Love Island, which is one of the most popular reality shows in the U.K., paid tribute to Gradon via Twitter on June 21: “The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.”

The team behind Miss Great Britain, the beauty pageant which Gradon won in 2009, also tweeted a statement: “Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time.”

Armstrong shared a message to his late girlfriend on Instagram the day before his death. “just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much,” he captioned a photo with Gradon. “man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back I love you princess.”

