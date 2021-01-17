A new chapter. Love Island alum Justine Ndiba announced her split from boyfriend Caleb Corprew three months after the couple won season 2 of the reality series.

“It’s truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I’d like to remain at times,” Justine, 27, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 16. “This is extremely difficult for me to express but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together.”

The reality star then requested understanding from her fans. “I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me,” she added. “I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”

Caleb addressed the split in a Sunday, January 17, Instagram post. “I wish her the absolute best and much continued success as God blesses her with new opportunities and adventures,” he wrote. “This announcement has been one that we have wrestled with for some time now. Not knowing exactly when or how to deliver it. The nature in which we met and fell for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for. We genuinely appreciate those of you who have supported us and thank you in advance to those of you who will continue supporting us as individuals moving forward.”

Justine and Caleb, 24, won season 2 of Love Island during the September 2020 finale. The pair took home $100,000 and became the first Black couple to finish in first place.

“I want to spend some time together away from the cameras and microphones and just be a little secluded, maybe for a moment before we really dive into the real world,” Caleb told TV Guide in October 2020.

Justine considered leaving the show before Caleb’s arrival. “But I was able to stay in it and stay hopeful because I am definitely a hopeless romantic and I knew that I wanted to leave here with what I came here for,” she explained. “And you know, patience was definitely practiced in the villa. In due time, Caleb came along and it was uphill from there.”

Caleb, for his part, credited Justine with helping him open up. “All the growth and vulnerability I was able to display is all just a result of being with Justine,” he said. “I typically am pretty reserved, and even more so, reserved when it comes to my emotions. But I found myself with such an incredible woman and in order for us, in our relationship, to take those next steps, it became imperative that I knock down some of those metaphorical barriers. [I am] super appreciative that I was able to go in there and meet someone that helped me do that in such a short amount of time.”

Earlier this month, fellow season 2 couple Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, who came in second place, confirmed their split. “There is no reason to speculate,” she wrote on January 9. “I am so thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey.”