Spending time with friends. One day after announcing her split from Johnny Middlebrooks, Love Island alum Cely Vazquez hit the beach with two of her former costars, Justine Ndiba and Calvin Cobb!

On Saturday, January 9, Cely, 24, posted a statement revealing that she and Johnny, 22, had split.

“Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together,” the California native, who fell for Johnny during season 2 of Love Island, wrote. “While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time.”

She continued, “There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”

The pair connected during the first day of season 2, and despite a few setbacks through the summer, stayed together after the show wrapped at the end of September.

The split appears to have been cordial, as Johnny also shared a statement via his Instagram Story on Sunday, January 10. “Thank you so much for everything. I appreciate the time we spent together on this unforgettable journey,” the Virginia native wrote next to a video of the pair kissing on the show. “I will forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created. Thank you to all of the fans who loved and supported us the whole way through. Much love.”

