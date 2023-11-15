Six new bombshells are about to enter the Love Island Games villa.

During a first look at the Wednesday, November 15, episode — shared exclusively with Us Weekly — newcomers Zeta Morrison and Aurelia Lamprecht introduce themselves to the group before kissing several of the men they find most attractive.

Jack Fowler receives kisses from both bombshells, to the dismay of Justine Ndiba, who has been partnered up with Jack, 27, since the season premiere earlier this month,

“I mean, to see girl after girl just kiss on him, I’m just like, ‘No, no, enough,” Justine, 30, says during a confessional.

Jack, meanwhile, isn’t thrilled with the situation either. “I was sat there minding my business, [and then] kiss, kiss, kiss like a conveyor belt,” he tells cameras in the clip. “It’s really awkward when Justine is there, you know what I’m saying?”

Jack shared a photo of himself and Justine via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14. “Prince Charming & his bride,” he captioned the snap. “Tune in to tonight’s episode to find out what happens 🔥👰🏿‍♀️🗡️.” Jack donned a crown and showed off his abs in the photo while Justine carried a bouquet and wore a veil, a white lacy bra and a white tulle skirt.

In addition to Zeta, 30, and Aurelia, 25, Deb Chubb, Scott Van-der Sluis, Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd will also enter the villa during Wednesday’s episode.

Love Island Games features fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the world. The contestants vie for true love while competing in both team and couples’ challenges.

Earlier this month, host Maya Jama told Elite Daily how the new show format has raised the stakes. “The challenge element is taken very seriously,” she said. “There’s a lot of sneaky behavior from islanders. A lot of tactical, nonloyal maneuvers.”

Jama, 29, added that she thinks the “most surprising” aspect of Love Island Games is how difficult the challenges are.

“Going into it, I was assuming that they’d be Love Island-esque games: not too tough, lighthearted, a lot of kissing,” she said. “But there are some really hard ones where you have to use your full strength. I couldn’t do a lot of them. I would be wiped out straight away. Considering the islanders are not gladiators or athletes, they did incredible.”

New episodes of Love Island Games premiere on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET six nights a week, Sunday through Friday.