Coupled up no more. Season 4 Love Island USA alums Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray have split after four months together.

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” the California native, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 15. “We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.”

She continued: “We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience. We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys.”

For his part, Bray, 27, reshared his ex’s social media post and added his own message. “I wanna thank you all for the kind words & support through it all. Y’all helped me grow alot [sic] this summer! You guys mean the world to me 🌍🙏🏽☄️💕, ” he said.

The reality stars competed on the fourth season of the Peacock dating show in July. The twosome decided not to get engaged at the time of the finale but still finished in third place, choosing to leave the villa together as a couple. After the show, the Texas native moved to the West Coast to be closer to Chubb.

“We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger but realized we’re better off being friends who will support each other in this next chapter of our lives.” she shared in a lengthy social media post at the time.

In an interview with E! News on Saturday, November 12, the personal assistant revealed that the duo were trying to make their relationship work but noted that even though the duo reside in the same state, their homes are an hour apart.

“He’s getting adjusted and we’re all trying to figure out our next career moves,” she explained. “It’s hard to see each other all the time, but we’re doing good.”

While Chubb and Bray’s relationship has come to an end, both TV personalities noted how the experience had a positive impact.

“I always thought of it as [a] relationship BootCamp,” Chubb said about her time on Love Island USA in the same interview. “I went into the villa saying, ‘I need to learn how to stand up for myself and speak what I want and tell a man what I need from him.’ Then I find myself in situations where I find myself having to do those things.”